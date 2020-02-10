Tottenham Star Dele Alli Apologises For Mocking Asians Over Coronavirus - Video

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli has apologised for posting a Snapchat video about the coronavirus, stating that the infection should not be joked about. The video with his apologies was also posted on Chinese social media site Weibo.
In the video, which has already been deleted from the channel, the football player captured an Asian man, adding the caption "Corona whatttttt, please listen with volume".
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has issued an apology after appearing to mock an Asian man and making jokes about the ongoing deadly #coronavirus outbreak, despite having an Asian teammate.— MOLATsportgist ™🇳🇬 (@Molatsportgist) February 10, 2020
Should Dele be fine by @FA ?
Remember Bernardo Silva - Mendy saga.#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/MVTya1STWJ
He also snapped a picture of handwash.
Dele Alli Apology Vid: pic.twitter.com/SBN57d1LjU— NketiahSquad (@NketiahSquad) February 9, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)