Twitter Goes Insane as Martin Scorsese Nearly Falls Asleep During Eminem Performance at Oscars

A surprise performance by rap star Eminem at the Oscars on Sunday night apparently was not so surprising for Martin Scorsese. Many spectators noted that the 77-year-old director of The Irishman looked like he was about to fall asleep or tried to rock with the hit, nodding at several points.
Martin Scorsese made a marathon movie in The Irishman but is passing out to an Eminem performance! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WZ5DEcVmm5— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 10, 2020
Of course, this reaction could not escape the Twitter crowd's notice.
Martin Scorsese listening to Eminem— cameron grant (@icamerongrant) February 10, 2020
VS
Martin Scorsese listening to speech from Bong Joon-ho
#Oscars pic.twitter.com/WIeimorc9o
It is not clear, however, if Scorsese was not happy with the rap music, or just tired.
Eminem is here and I don’t know why but I’m still liking it and everyone except Marty Scorsese seems to be enjoying it as well???? 🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️ #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/pdwypPQQ56— Jocelyn Bailey (@thebookhooker) February 10, 2020
Some noted that he was not the only celebrity left underwhelmed by the performance.
Martin Scorsese Billie Eilish— Laura Martínez® (@miblogestublog) February 10, 2020
🤝
hating Eminem pic.twitter.com/lxOAqxh7WO
Eminem performed Lose Yourself, which brought him an Oscar for Best Original Song back in 2003 with his hip hop drama 8 Mile. He later published a tweet, thanking the Academy and noting "Sorry it took me 18 years to get here".
Scorsese in the middle of Eminem presentation: #Oscars pic.twitter.com/XkKDLQj664— Oswzun41 (@oswald_zun) February 10, 2020
This year's awards ceremony was a dramatic one, with South Korean film Parasite winning as both Best Foreign Film and Best Picture. Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor in a leading role for his intense performance in "Joker", while Rene Zellweger took home Best Actress for her role in "Judy".
All comments
Show new comments (0)