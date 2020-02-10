Twitter Flooded With Memes on Hindu Group Targeting Couples Ahead of Valentine’s Day

New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian Hindu group, Bajrang Dal, with its stated goal of consolidating Hindu society, has recently been involved in several violent incidents involving moral policing. Now the group has warned against public celebrations of Valentine's Day, saying it's not Indian culture.

With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, netizens are sharing memes and jokes about couples trying to hide from members of the Hindu organisation Bajrang Dal.

While couples indulging in public displays of affection are normal for people in most parts of the world, in India, the whole celebration of Valentine’s Day has been deemed foreign by Bajrang Dal.

Every year, members of Dal either beat up couples hanging out in public or marry them off on Valentine's Day.

Now That’s What You Call Fear...!!! pic.twitter.com/haQ5r4tiqY — RD SINGH (@RD_BANA) February 10, 2020

Or hum tyaar hai is valentine week ke liye,,ek ek ko chun chun kar pakadenge,,,, sanyojak bajrang dal😜 pic.twitter.com/WYm1yJfbKV — chowkidar vijay mallya (@mallya21122012) February 10, 2020

*Bajrang Dal catching couples on Valentine's Day*

Meanwhile Singles: pic.twitter.com/P78xeXCg4g — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) February 2, 2020

This valentine dont be alone

Be with some one who cares

Join bajrang dal today pic.twitter.com/BYtMcwrlQA — PMO Kailaasa (@kingofKailaasa) February 9, 2020

Whenever bajrang dal see the couples on valentine's day they be Like:~ pic.twitter.com/WCgV9LKaPl — Deruloz ✖️'💀 (@indermahto69) February 10, 2020

Bajrang Dal has announced it will not tolerate any "indecent behaviour" by anyone who follows foreign culture on Valentine's Day. They will try to halt the behaviour of youth who go around in parks and pubs in the name of love, the organisation has warned.

They will explain the greatness of "swadeshi" culture to youth who behave in a manner that brings shame to their parents and also insult Indian values and traditions in the process, Dal said in a statement.

Bajrang Dal, set-up for the "Hindu awakening", is the youth wing of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), which claims to rejuvenate Hindu society.