Register
19:20 GMT09 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt

    History Fan Steps Out With Sensational Claim About Age of Great Pyramid of Giza

    © CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107491/28/1074912893.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202002091078269153-history-fan-age-great-pyramid-of-giza/

    Matthew Sibson, who runs the YouTube channel “Ancient Architects,” has come to the conclusion that the history of one of the greatest works by ancient architects, located in the Egyptian desert, is more difficult to establish than historians have suggested for decades.

    The Great Pyramid of Giza, thought to be built during the Fourth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom in 2,560 BC for the Pharaoh Khufu, was smaller when it was first constructed, historian Matthew Sibson behind the YouTube channel “Ancient Architects” suggested. According to the Egyptology fan, the current consideration about its age might be wrong, as well.

    “Maybe we’ve all got the age of the Giza Pyramids completely wrong and the reason they are so perfect is that they were the latest to be built and not the earliest. I’ve previously raised the possibility that the Great Pyramid could actually be a state period rebuild,” he said, as cited by the Daily Express.

    He claimed that the Giza witnessed “tremendous rebuilding work in both the 18th and 26th Dynasty.” He admitted that this suggested that the Great Pyramid was enlarged seems crazy, and therefore it was rarely discussed. But, according to him, some peculiarities could confirm his theory.

    “But unlike the Sphinx, the Great Pyramid does not show extreme signs of weathering and although radiocarbon dating does sometimes give dates hundreds of years older than the official age, there are none for thousands of years,” he said.

    According to Sibson, worship of the Pharaoh Khufu could have persisted for as many as 2,000 years after he had died. Therefore, signs of honouring him could be kept during a later renovation. Meanwhile, the majestic creations were not depicted in any art before the 18th Dynasty, as he said.

    “The Great Pyramid is a structure that is clearly riddled with anomalies, and what people don’t know is that the court of Khufu was huge and it lived on way after his death, through the Middle and the New Kingdom, and all the way up to the 26th Dynasty and beyond,” Sibson claimed, adding that “they may have been built far later in history to pay homage to Khufu.”

    The historian also offered what he thinks is evidence of his claim. According to him, it comes from the so-called Queen’s Chamber – the space at the bottom of the pyramid, which he claims to have been an original construction. As Sibson suggests, the larger pyramid was built on this foundation. Numerous anomalies are said to point to it, namely a secondary so-called burial chamber, the lack of the original floor and of the sarcophagus, as well as the closed-up airshafts.

    Meidum pyramid
    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Kurohito / Meidum pyramid
    What ‘Lifelike’ Discovery in Ancient Pyramid Left Archaeologists ‘Terrified’?
    “Maybe the Queens Chamber was part of a smaller structure, which was enlarged into the Great Pyramid. We know that there are many sand-filled cavities around the Queen’s Chamber, which may have been used to fill gaps to create a more solid structure,” Sibson suggested.

    His assumption remains, however, a theory without any substantial evidence.

    Related:

    'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Size of Great Pyramid of Giza Heading Towards Earth - Reports
    History Fan Claims to Reveal True Purpose of Great Pyramid in Egypt
    Sphinx of Giza Could Point the Way to Treasure of Egypt’s Great Pyramid, Historian Claims
    Older Than the Pyramid of Giza: Ancient 7,000-Year Old Structures Reportedly Unearthed in Poland
    Tags:
    Egyptology, Great Pyramid of Giza, pyramids, Giza, Egypt, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Iridescent Beauty: Casting of the Most Graceful Girls for Miss Russia 2020
    Iridescent Beauty: Casting of the Most Graceful Girls for Miss Russia 2020
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse