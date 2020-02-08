Trump’s Weird Orangey Photo is the Internet’s New Favourite Meme

Now that the impeachment process is over, it’s time to get back to the real issue: Donald Trump’s tan. The US President has been pictured with a clear demarcation skin tone line along his face, and the feedback on social media was swift.

A photo of Donald Trump with two remarkably different skin tones has left many critics confused.

Trump was pictured on the White House lawn on Friday as he got off Marine One after a trip from North Carolina.

One photo appeared to show that his face has a glowing tangerine pigmentation and a distinctive line where it ends.

His hair is pushed back by the wind, and a blind halo around the scalp creates a somewhat disturbing impression. The black-and-white version is even worse.

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 7, 2020

The photo was shared by photographer William Moon, who runs the account White House Photos on Twitter and Instagram. There are less impressive photos from the scene from other sources (Associated Press, for example), but Moon’s one definitely stands out. It appears as if it was made using more colour saturation or some more dramatic natural lighting.

Whatever the case may be, the photo went viral and spawned a plethora of not-so-light-hearted jokes and memes.

Didn’t Trudeau just get in trouble for this pic.twitter.com/v6QfCrL9vZ — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 8, 2020

When my grandma started to do her makeup like that we took away her car keys...https://t.co/vuej97wOsj — JudgeYouHarshly (@JudgeYouHarshly) February 8, 2020

why does he always look like a mean-spirited parody of himself pic.twitter.com/Qe6esb0hOA — Simon Girthy (@daggerandpen) February 8, 2020

um did he slightly open the arc of the covenant https://t.co/RqFy1EdRwu — lauren ashley bishop (@sbellelauren) February 8, 2020

me after watching exactly one makeup YouTube pic.twitter.com/qtdpX0A3II — Liz Franczak (@liz_franczak) February 8, 2020

Republicans tore up the constitution for a guy who looks like your pillow after you fall asleep with makeup on https://t.co/rIaEBySSfs — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) February 8, 2020