Pornhub Stars Reportedly Poised to Hit the Fashion Week Runway For the First Time

The designers themselves reportedly explained that the appearance of porn actresses on the runway is apparently meant as a feminist statement.

It appears that New York Fashion Week is about to be spiced up as a trio of famous adult film actresses are going to participate in the event, Page Six reports.

According to the media outlet, Pornhub “ambassador” Asa Akira, along with X-rated film stars Marica Hase and Jade Kush, will be walking in the upcoming show on 9 February for Berlin design duo Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl of Namilia whose new collection is called Herotica.

As the designers themselves reportedly explained, this move is meant as a "feminist statement".

"The cosmos of sexual pleasure has been restricted to a few boring and chauvinistic narratives for the pleasure of the male gaze," Li said. "Porn isn’t something existentially male. Most women just have been excluded from determining the narrative."

News of this development elicited a mixed reaction online, as while some social media users did not seem thrilled with porn actresses appearing on the catwalk and with the statement their appearance is allegedly meant to convey.

