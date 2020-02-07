Show Stopper: Busty Woman Flashes Breasts At Golf Tournament, Riles Up Social Media - Video

It appears that both the participants and the audience of the recent Phoenix Open professional golf tournament were in for quite a surprise when one bold lady managed to briefly steal the show with a display of audacity and boobs.
A video recording of this incident shows the culprit leaning from the stands and, having bared her sizeable breasts, shake them at the golfers, with cheering erupting from other spectators.
Damn you people this is golf, not a rock concert. pic.twitter.com/W5F1awZqKv— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) February 3, 2020
As the footage spread across social media, it elicited a somewhat mixed response from the online crowd as some netizens appeared amused by the unexpected show.
Others, however, did not seem so approving of the lady’s antics.
