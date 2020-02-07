Show Stopper: Busty Woman Flashes Breasts At Golf Tournament, Riles Up Social Media - Video

The sudden display of female frontal nudity seemed to elicit cheers from some members of the audience, though it wasn’t clear whether it managed to affect the game itself.

It appears that both the participants and the audience of the recent Phoenix Open professional golf tournament were in for quite a surprise when one bold lady managed to briefly steal the show with a display of audacity and boobs.

A video recording of this incident shows the culprit leaning from the stands and, having bared her sizeable breasts, shake them at the golfers, with cheering erupting from other spectators.

Damn you people this is golf, not a rock concert. pic.twitter.com/W5F1awZqKv — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) February 3, 2020

​As the footage spread across social media, it elicited a somewhat mixed response from the online crowd as some netizens appeared amused by the unexpected show.

Damn those are some big gun boats captain! — Kevin O'Neal (@k_oneal74) February 4, 2020

Others, however, did not seem so approving of the lady’s antics.

Not funny...no class. — prettyinpink (@VerstraetB) February 6, 2020

Silly behaviour — Jennifer Perry🎭🇬🇧❤️ (@Jennife38882385) February 6, 2020