Viewing Priorities: Statistics Point at a Link Between Super Bowl & Pornhub’s US Traffic

It appears that the recent Super Bowl LIV game has, perhaps predictably, had a considerable effect on the Pornhub traffic generated by the website’s US audience, according to statistics provided by the digital porn content provider itself.

As the figures released by Pornhub Insights appear to show, the website’s traffic tanked as the game started, recovering slightly during the halftime, only to soar as the match ended, with Kansas, home of the victorious team, displaying a notable increase.

​Having examined the hourly US traffic in detail, Pornhub experts also noted that while “female traffic” changed little during the halftime show, men apparently used that time period to visit the website before returning to the game.

The statistics also displayed an apparent shift in the website audience’s preferences, as the number of searches for topics like “cheerleader orgy”, “touchdown” and “Super Bowl” soared on game day.