Watch Snake Attack Reporter's Microphone

Australian reporter Sarah Cawte was broadcasting a snake safety report when the snake repeatedly struck at her microphone.
The woman was shocked and screamed, clearly not expecting such snake behavour.
Later, Sarah Cawte said that the snake bit the microphone near her arm and she was afraid of being bitten.
An Australian reporter screamed after a snake draped around her shoulders repeatedly struck at her microphone 🐍— Global Analytica (@AnalyticaGlobal) February 6, 2020
