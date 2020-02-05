Register
12:52 GMT05 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The aurora borealis, or northern lights, fill the sky early Sunday, 17 March 2013, above the Holy Assumption of the Virgin Mary Russian Orthodox church in Kenai, Alaska. The bright display at times filled the sky.

    ‘Forget Alaska, Give Them Cali’: Twitter Tickled by Dems’ Claim Trump May Sell US State to Russia

    © AP Photo / M. Scott Moon
    Viral
    Get short URL
    310
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/105231/40/1052314054.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202002051078234839-forget-alaska-give-them-cali-twitter-tickled-by-dems-claim-trump-may-sell-us-state-to-russia/

    The Democrat-led impeachment case against President Trump essentially collapsed late last week after the Republican-led Senate refused to hear new witnesses, with pro-impeachment lawmakers extremely unlikely to come up with the two-thirds support required to boot the president out of office.

    Congressman Adam Schiff appeared to return to the old ‘Russia collusion’ narrative against President Trump this week amid the Democrats’ failure to impeach him, arguing that if the president’s alleged Ukraine-related offenses were not impeachable, anything goes, and Trump could even sell Alaska to the Russians.

    “If abuse of power is not impeachable…Trump could offer Alaska to the Russians in exchange for support in the next election, or decide to move to Mar-a-Lago permanently and let Jared Kushner run the country, delegating to him the decision whether to go to war,” Schiff said. “Because those things are not necessarily criminal, this argument would allow that he could not be impeached for such abuses of power. Of course, this would be absurd. More than absurd, it would be dangerous,” he added.

    Schiff’s remarks didn’t go over particularly well online, with social media users suggesting that the congressman should be held accountable for his claims.

    Others compared the congressman to a “child” throwing a temper tantrum amid the impending failure of the impeachment trial. “I’m gonna stop calling him a loony toon. It makes Bugs Bunny look bad,” one user chimed in. “I hope the GOP pull this and use it for an AD,” a third added.

    Others played along with the insanity, with more than one user suggesting that although Trump wouldn’t give Alaska away to Russia, he might want to give them California, with its majority Democratic voters.

    A few even attempted to reason with Schiff, pointing out that it was outside the president’s rights to unilaterally give away states.

    The Democratic lawmaker found a few defenders, however, with a user suggesting that Schiff was “using humor” to make a point, and Republicans being too “stupid” to recognize sarcasm.

    News of Schiff’s remarks eventually found their way onto Russian social media, with most similarly making jokes at the congressman’s expense. “Does this mean they recognize that they control Alaska illegally?” one user cheekily remarked. “We should take Florida instead. At least it’s warm there,” another wrote. “It’s high time!” a third suggested.

    The US purchased the territories which now make up contemporary Alaska from Russia in 1867 for $7.2 million (equivalent to only about $120 million), with Emperor Alexander II looking to sell off the territory amid fears that Russia could not be adequately defend the territory in the event of another war with the European powers. About three decades after the territory was sold, Alaska enjoyed an unprecedented gold rush, with about 1,400 tonnes of gold found in the northern territory since then. The state is also incredibly rich in oil resources, and contains a number of strategic US air and naval bases.

    After over two months of jostling in Congress, Senators are expected to vote later Wednesday on the impeachment of the president, with senators asked to cast their judgment on Donald Trump’s alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Democrats’ impeachment hopes fell apart after the Republican-led majority in the senate voted 51-49 against new additional witnesses and new evidence on Friday, and Trump’s opponents are unlikely to find the necessary 2/3 support in the Senate to dump Trump.

    Related:

    Russian Envoy to US Honors Imperial Russian Navy Sailors Buried in California
    What are Russian MiGs & SUs Doing at US Bases in Nevada, Alaska and Virginia?
    US Jets Intercept Russian Bombers During Scheduled Flight Along Alaska - NORAD
    Russian Trekkers Mull Reaching Alaska on Replica of Ancient Wooden Boat
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Memorable Moments of Football Star's Career
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse