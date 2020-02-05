New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, brother-in-law of National Award winning actress Vidya Balan, scintillated moviegoers with his lover image in films like “Aashiqui 2” and “Fitoor”. He also gave impactful performances in movies like “London Dreams”, “Guzaarish” and “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”.

Aditya Roy Kapoor, who is currently basking in the positive response he has received for his toned up body and killing looks in the forthcoming film “Malang”, is also making waves for his link with model Diva Dhawan. But the actor laughs off any relationship speculation, saying even his mother doesn't know.

Talking about his relationship with Dhawan, Aditya told the entertainment website Pinkvilla, "Let it remain a mystery whether I am single or not (laughs!). As far as Diva is concerned, I don’t know how our meeting over dinner was taken out of context. Both of us, at different occasions, have rubbished these rumours.”

“Following reports about my impending wedding, my mom asked me, ‘Is there something I should know?’ and I told her, ‘No!’. Diva and I have been friends for a while, but there’s nothing more to it," he said.

He is currently on a promotional-spree for her next film “Malang” directed by Mohit Suri. The action- drama movie also stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

The “Malang” trailer has been applauded by audiences for the sizzling chemistry between Aditya and Disha. The film is set to be released on Friday 7 February.