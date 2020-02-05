Serbian pop-folk singer Jovana Tipsin recently visited Israel, where she shared moments of what she hailed as a “highly spiritual experience” on social media.

A mysterious glowing light in the sky above Nazareth, Israel, has been captured in a pic that was shared on social media by Serbian pop-folk singer Jovana Tipsin.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram 😇😇😇🙏 Публикация от Jovana Tipsin (@jovanatipsin) 2 Фев 2020 в 1:47 PST

While visiting Nazareth, which is described in the New Testament as the childhood home of Jesus Christ, the 44-year-old singer captured some fascinating footage, as dark and brooding clouds hovering above a building suddenly parted to reveal a magnificent golden glow.

As she shared the photograph with her followers, Tipsin, who was reportedly visiting the region with friend, referred to her trip as a “highly spiritual experience”.

Koncept Jovana Tipsin u Izraelu pic.twitter.com/ZTNxTKrRZ7 — Adolfo (@artartistfuture) February 4, 2020

​The performer was also said to have visited the scene of the transfiguration of Jesus - Mount Tabor, as well as the river Jordan, where John baptised Jesus.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Jovana Tipsin (@jovanatipsin) 4 Фев 2020 в 4:04 PST

Some fans on social media responded by hailing the moment as a momentous “sign”.

@helen_wood86 now do u believe, u unbelievers is the reason why jesus is returning, one of these days when he gets back, going be a lot of backtracking around here — Jeremy Stevens (@HullBachel0r) February 4, 2020

​Others simply pointed out it was the sun shining though the clouds.

That’ll be the sun. — Big E (@lutonmagoo) February 4, 2020

​

© Photo : Pixabay Bethlehem

Nazareth, the largest city in the Northern District of Israel, is described in the New Testament as the childhood home of Jesus, and as such is a centre of Christian pilgrimage, with many shrines commemorating biblical events.