A mysterious glowing light in the sky above Nazareth, Israel, has been captured in a pic that was shared on social media by Serbian pop-folk singer Jovana Tipsin.
While visiting Nazareth, which is described in the New Testament as the childhood home of Jesus Christ, the 44-year-old singer captured some fascinating footage, as dark and brooding clouds hovering above a building suddenly parted to reveal a magnificent golden glow.
As she shared the photograph with her followers, Tipsin, who was reportedly visiting the region with friend, referred to her trip as a “highly spiritual experience”.
Koncept Jovana Tipsin u Izraelu pic.twitter.com/ZTNxTKrRZ7— Adolfo (@artartistfuture) February 4, 2020
The performer was also said to have visited the scene of the transfiguration of Jesus - Mount Tabor, as well as the river Jordan, where John baptised Jesus.
Some fans on social media responded by hailing the moment as a momentous “sign”.
@helen_wood86 now do u believe, u unbelievers is the reason why jesus is returning, one of these days when he gets back, going be a lot of backtracking around here— Jeremy Stevens (@HullBachel0r) February 4, 2020
Others simply pointed out it was the sun shining though the clouds.
That’ll be the sun.— Big E (@lutonmagoo) February 4, 2020
Nazareth, the largest city in the Northern District of Israel, is described in the New Testament as the childhood home of Jesus, and as such is a centre of Christian pilgrimage, with many shrines commemorating biblical events.
