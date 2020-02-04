‘Satan Dad’ From Brazil Decides on Numerous Body Modifications to Look 'as Sinister as Possible'

Although the 44-year-old Brazilian family man is active in his church community, spreading the word of God and the message of the Bible, his extreme appearance has prompted numerous media outlets to dub him a “human Satan” thanks to his heavily-tattooed skin, implanted horns, and inked eyeballs.

Brazilian man Michel Faro do Prado has undergone numerous modifications to make his dream to look “as sinister as possible” come true, earning him the nickname “human Satan”, the Daily Mail reports. The 44-year-old from Sao Paulo, who has worked as a tattoo artist for 25 years, has not only had numerous tattoos and piercings done, but also had his eyeballs inked in a risky procedure, horns implanted, and his teeth shaped like fangs.

​The “human Satan”, whose wife is a body modifications artist and has helped him with the process, is not going to stop at this. He plans to have his jaw shaped into canine-like arches and cover them in metal. Even the fact that some of the procedures are painful will not to stop him from achieving his dream look.

“Actually I have a good resistance to pain, I don't think anything is so painful. I suffer a lot more in the post-procedures than at the time. The truth is that there are changes that without anaesthesia would be almost impossible to be done. I would love not to feel any pain. But if I have to feel pain, to achieve what I want, for sure I will face it”, he said.

Despite his devilish nickname, the Brazilian is not striving to look like Satan and does not believe that he resembles the father of lies. According to him, the devil, on the contrary, looks beautiful.

“The idea is to become more and more sinister, the question of the ‘Devil’ is that people have this image in mind. I believe that the true image of the ‘devil’ is beautiful, the Bible says this in Genesis and also the same way in the Book of Isaiah, which says that says that Jesus was ugly that he looked like a dry root in the desert”, Michel Faro do Prado offered his stance on the situation.

“People who have never seen me before are shocked most of the time. I am a very well-known person and not only for my appearance, but also for several videos I make passing a message and speaking from my point of view, addressing various topics like God and the Bible and society behaviours”, he said.

Although his dream look brings up associations with the enemy of people, the 44-year-old father of a boy is an active member of his church community and takes part in spreading the word of God.