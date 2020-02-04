The Grand Goof-up: Hyatt Luxury Hotel Serving ‘Mix Veg in Human Sauce’ in India Amuses Netizens

New Delhi (Sputnik): A menu offering ‘Mix Veg in Human Sauce’ at an American luxury hotel chain in India became the butt of jokes after it went viral on Twitter.

The Grand Hyatt in Mumbai became a punch line after a buffet card got misprinted as “Human sauce” instead of “Hunan sauce”, a spicy sauce named for China’s Hunan province.

While it is common for restaurants’ to confuse vegetarian with non-vegetarian dishes and vice-versa, the hotel chain found itself in an embarrassing situation due to this once-in-a-lifetime mistake. So far there has been no clarification or apology from the hotel.

The blooper triggered a meme-fest on Twitter resulting in much hilarity, not to mention loss of appetite!

