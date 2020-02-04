The Grand Goof-up: Hyatt Luxury Hotel Serving ‘Mix Veg in Human Sauce’ in India Amuses Netizens

The Grand Hyatt in Mumbai became a punch line after a buffet card got misprinted as “Human sauce” instead of “Hunan sauce”, a spicy sauce named for China’s Hunan province.
While it is common for restaurants’ to confuse vegetarian with non-vegetarian dishes and vice-versa, the hotel chain found itself in an embarrassing situation due to this once-in-a-lifetime mistake. So far there has been no clarification or apology from the hotel.
The blooper triggered a meme-fest on Twitter resulting in much hilarity, not to mention loss of appetite!
