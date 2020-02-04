Naked Truth: Spicy Cleaning Business Owner Vows to Serve Customers in Her Lingerie - Photos

The company, created by the British businesswoman, offers domestic cleaning services provided by lingerie-clad, topless and fully naked cleaners, charging from £75 to £95 ($98 to $124) an hour.

The founder and boss of the Naked Cleaning Company Nikki Belton defended her business and promising to strip down to her undies in order to clean the houses of five lucky customers – after users claimed the controversial business owner would not take her own clothes off.

"I want to hit out at the people who've been saying that I wouldn't do it, so I'm offering to clean for five people myself", the 33-year-old stated.

She posted several photos in pretty subtle underwear, stressing that it is a completely decent job.

"At the end of the day, we're a business and there's nothing sexual about it - it's more of an individual mindset where people can appreciate the male and female body while respecting the nature of our company. Our cleaners aren't sex objects, they're there to do a job", she stated.

Since January, Brits may book a cleaner via the confidential website with both clients and cleaners background checked for safety. All the cleaners must be over 25 and are required to have experience in the field.

According to Belton, she hopes to enter the international market and hire naked butlers also.