13:34 GMT03 February 2020
    Mia Khalifa

    ‘A Lot of T***es’: Ex-Hijab Porn Star Mia Khalifa Censors Her Super Bowl Post for Being Too Racy

    © Photo : Instagram/miakhalifa
    101
    Last night, when the US was glued to screens because of the clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, the porn star-turned sports commentator was watching the Super Bowl in a Las Vegas bar. At some point, it got really hot there.

    Blogger Mia Khalifa, who shot to fame as the hijab porn star several years ago after starring in adult films but quickly killed her career, has humoured her millions-strong Instagram crowd with a cheeky broadcast of the Super Bowl.

    During the halftime, the 26-year-old, who still holds the title of one of the most searched porn actresses on PornHub, shared a video from a Las Vegas bar, where she watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the National Football Conference (NFC) champion San Francisco 49ers, saying she couldn’t show the full shot as women there were naked.

    “OK, so there are dollar dancers going on at halftime at Saphire. I can’t show you the other side of the camera because there are a lot of t***es out right now”, she joked.

    However, she did not stop at this and continued her broadcast with an impromptu interview of her husband-to-be Robert Sandberg, revealing that he was rooting for the 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl. His remark was followed by Khalifa’s joke, calling the team from San Francisco the 69ers.

    NFL Football - Super Bowl LIV - Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Super Bowl 54 With Dramatic 31-20 Win Over SF 49ers, Claim Lombardi Trophy
    Khalifa, who went to Las Vegas to watch one of the most-anticipated sporting events with her friends, posted the clip minutes before the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the 5-time champion 49ers to snatch the Super Bowl in a dramatic 31-20 win.

    The team claimed their first Lombardi trophy in 50 years since beating the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV in 1970 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

    Tags:
    Mia Khalifa, social media reactions, Instagram, football, NFL, Super Bowl, US
