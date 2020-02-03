Register
13:34 GMT03 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Memorabilia for NBA star Kobe Bryant

    ‘Not a God’: Disney Heiress Under Fire After Blasting Late Kobe Bryant Over Rape Allegations

    © AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes
    Viral
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107821/48/1078214815.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202002031078215119-not-a-god-disney-heiress-under-fire-after-blasting-late-kobe-bryant-over-rape-allegations/

    A helicopter crash on 26 January that killed American NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna provoked genuine mourning around the globe. However, some public figures also rushed to recall some of the basketball player’s previous wrongdoings.

    Abigail Disney, filmmaker and a granddaughter of co-founder of The Walt Disney Company Roy O. Disney, has landed in hot water this weekend following her 24-tweet rant slamming deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant.

    Four days after a deadly helicopter crash that killed the 41-year-old legend and his teenage daughter, the Disney heiress resorted to social media to recall Bryant’s 2003 rape allegations, while insisting that the basketball player “was not a god” and thus should not be deified.

    “First of all, yes, it IS my business because I'm a woman who has herself been assaulted and spent my life knowing, loving and feeling for women for whom it's been so much worse”, the filmmaker said at the start of her Twitter thread.
    Abigail Disney, executive producer of the documentary film series “Women, War and Peace,” gives a keynote address during the 2012 Current Strategy Forum at the U.S. Naval War College
    © CC BY 2.0 / MC2 Eric Dietrich
    Abigail Disney, executive producer of the documentary film series “Women, War and Peace,” gives a keynote address during the 2012 Current Strategy Forum at the U.S. Naval War College
    “I mourn Kobe too. He went on to be a man who seemed genuinely to want to do good”, she continued. “The face [sic] that he raped someone does not change any of these other facts. A person can, in one lifetime, do both good and bad. We all do, in fact, even the sanctimonious folks on Twitter”.

    Disney then went on to compare Bryant’s response to the rape allegations to the behaviour of a “drunk driver”.

    ​Her remarks provoked a strong backlash from social media users who called upon the filmmaker and activist to avoid defiling the athlete’s memory so shortly after the tragedy.

    Bryant Accused of Sexual Assault

    In 2003, a 19-year-old hotel worker accused the Los Angeles Lakers star of sexually assaulting her during his hotel stay in Eagle, Colorado where she was working as a concierge.

    Bryant, who has been married to Vanessa Laine, now Bryant, since 2001, publicly admitted committing adultery but maintained that the sexual act was consensual. The woman refused to testify in court and all the criminal charges were dropped in the end, with the case later settled in civil court.

    2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Arrivals – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Kobe Bryant holds his Oscar for Best Animated Short, with wife Vanessa
    © REUTERS / Danny Moloshok
    2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Arrivals – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 – Kobe Bryant holds his Oscar for Best Animated Short, with wife Vanessa

    The basketball star issued a public apology to his alleged victim following the dismissal of the criminal charges. 

    “First, I want to apologize directly to the young woman involved in this incident. I want to apologize to her for my behavior that night and for the consequences she has suffered in the past year. Although this year has been incredibly difficult for me personally, I can only imagine the pain she has had to endure”, Bryant stated in 2003.

    “Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this incident the same way I did”, he maintained. Bryant was also visibly supported by his wife throughout the whole scandal, who appeared alongside her unfaithful husband during the press conference devoted to the issue.

    Kobe Bryant retired from basketball in 2016, spending his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He tragically died in a helicopter crash in the city of Calabasas in California on 26 January that claimed the lives of eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore.

    Tags:
    Disney World, helicopter crash, basketball, NBA, Kobe Bryant, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Beauty and Passion: Spirit of Spanish Dance Presented at International Flamenco Fashion Show
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse