Fans Atwitter Over First iKon Comeback With Six Members as MV Teaser Released

YG Entertainment shared a music video teaser for iKon's third mini-album "I Decide" with the song "Dive" on 3 February after a series of photo teasers with all six members featuring orange and black concepts for the comeback. The album's main idea, "I Decide", is about enthusiasm and the willingness to determine as well as devote yourself to the way you should go.
3rd Mini Album
✅2020.02.06 6PM
📺Naver TV: https://t.co/RRDwncoyBK
🎬YouTube: https://t.co/wsx36uxtw4#아이콘 #The3rdMiniAlbum #i_DECIDE #뛰어들게 #Dive #MVteaser #YG pic.twitter.com/ISlmwQ6qvQ
The video, which shows the band's members walking against the backdrop of a red sky and a tense sound with an echo, catches one's attention by representing iKon's true aura. The full MV will be out on 6 February, together with the release of the album.
The album will consist of a total of five tracks and in four of them B.I is credited as a composer. This will be the first release after the second EP "New Kids: The Final" in 2018 without B.I, who left the group and agency due to allegedly taking drugs. Nevertheless, the former member participated in producing the upcoming album and it was ready before B.I's departure. The agency and members decided not to cut out the parts with B.I due to the efforts put into the album not only by him as a composer, but by all the others, too.
Despite the agency's decision to leave the former member in the credits, some fans are dissatisfied with this.
"PARTICIPATED" i know for sure B.I made that album but YG is a rat so i think they tried to edit the song to fit with the 6 members.— fhem (@HumanLuxuryCHU) January 30, 2020
I'm still mad & sad but at least they are giving Hanbin credits HE DESERVE 😒
ps; the logo is ugly & too common
seven slashes is superior 👑
YG being forced to write down Hanbin’s name on the credits after months of avoiding to even mention his name pic.twitter.com/dqlK96AmHv— Ramy #iKONTV™ (@ikonoope) February 1, 2020
I think YG doesn’t have to come out with these statements. I think every iKONICs know that the songs in this new mini album are made by Hanbin. The only thing that YG needs to do is to give him a proper credit. That’s it. iKONICs will be happier with the credits. https://t.co/d3oqh0Hueq— 움미비 (@yummiechombie) January 29, 2020
At the same time, there are fans who fully intend to support them at all costs.
Hanbin is a genius! I can’t wait to hear the song! It doesn’t sound like it’s going to be country/hip hop but it will be. Y’all better stay tuned and check out iKON’s comeback on the 6th! #iKON_iDECIDE #iKON_DIVE pic.twitter.com/bEWP2KYXhz— R9 Hanbin stan (@ikonavy) February 3, 2020
iKON's comeback make me feel nervous Damn mix emotions..— Lyann Bosloy (@Lay_0710) February 3, 2020
i want to hear Hanbin voice in this album. 😭😭 #iKON_DIVE https://t.co/N0QcjcN1E1
I think it's DK's voice at the end, well let's see.. Fighting #iKON! This is gonna be your year! #iKON_DIVE @YG_iKONIC— E | 이제이 (@Nas_A30) February 3, 2020
ot7 / ot6. the most important, iKON. I’ll support all of them WHATEVER. #iKON_iDECIDE #iKON_DIVE #iKON_hubhomeDoesntRepresentUs #iKON— Luben (@junenayaaa) February 3, 2020
