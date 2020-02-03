Fans Atwitter Over First iKon Comeback With Six Members as MV Teaser Released

The K-pop boy band's third mini album will be its first without the leader of the group, B.I, who left in June 2019.

YG Entertainment shared a music video teaser for iKon's third mini-album "I Decide" with the song "Dive" on 3 February after a series of photo teasers with all six members featuring orange and black concepts for the comeback. The album's main idea, "I Decide", is about enthusiasm and the willingness to determine as well as devote yourself to the way you should go.

​The video, which shows the band's members walking against the backdrop of a red sky and a tense sound with an echo, catches one's attention by representing iKon's true aura. The full MV will be out on 6 February, together with the release of the album.

The album will consist of a total of five tracks and in four of them B.I is credited as a composer. This will be the first release after the second EP "New Kids: The Final" in 2018 without B.I, who left the group and agency due to allegedly taking drugs. Nevertheless, the former member participated in producing the upcoming album and it was ready before B.I's departure. The agency and members decided not to cut out the parts with B.I due to the efforts put into the album not only by him as a composer, but by all the others, too.

Despite the agency's decision to leave the former member in the credits, some fans are dissatisfied with this.

​At the same time, there are fans who fully intend to support them at all costs.

