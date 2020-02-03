Elon Musk Says 5G Technologies are Getting ‘Too Greedy’ but Should not be Feared

There have been previous speculations that fifth-generation technologies could potentially be hazardous to our health. While the installation of 5G infrastructure is gaining momentum globally, some are getting anxious about these developments. However, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is here, as usual, to dispel all your fears.

Fifth-generation wireless technologies that are about to take our way of communicating to a whole new level are not “dangerous”, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes. Replying to a question from one of his Twitter followers about the potential health hazards 5G could bring to their clients, the prominent technology entrepreneur said that there was “nothing medically dangerous” in using the networks, but that he was more worried about another issue – particularly how the technology was getting “too greedy” by rapidly advancing across the globe.

Nothing medically dangerous, but 5g is getting a bit too greedy with their spectrum land grab https://t.co/1NlQCbeyE5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2020

Although many of Musk’s followers rushed to express support for their guru, it did not look like the SpaceX founder managed to convince everyone.

In Musk We Trust. — Jesus Christ (@LegitGod) February 3, 2020

Is it dangerous to live near a cell phone/internet tower?



my bedroom is 5 meters away from the tower. — Evelyn Janeidy Arevalo (@JaneidyEve) February 3, 2020

There are REAL medical risks. Please don’t let those who will benefit from 5G tell you otherwise. The evidence is overwhelming. — Steve (@stevenellison) February 3, 2020

There is no way to say this and be 100% correct . There are side effects to everything and a negative to every positive in Everything . You get rich someone pays for that somewhere . 5g is transmitting is putting of some type of energy not yet measurable. — Qwicktrip (@Beau_Brinkley) February 3, 2020

Meanwhile, many Twitterians noted that Starlink, a satellite constellation for providing global internet access mastered by Musk’s brainchild SpaceX, was not so innocent itself in trying to take up Earth’s orbital space.

And SpaceX is getting a bit too greedy with their Starlink Space grab. Angering the poor astronomers. 😓 — Boomer (@Ram65445086) February 3, 2020

I don't think you are going to have to worry too much about the 5G spectrum once Starlink is online... — Marc Helgeson (@marchelgeson) February 3, 2020

@elonmusk on Mars you are in control of your own spectrum. 🤘🤘 — Yakup (@ShortingCrap) February 3, 2020

The concerns about the effects fifth-generation technology can have on our health via exposure to radiation and higher frequencies have been circulating for some time now, with protests opposing the installation of 5G infrastructure taking place in different countries, including Switzerland.

No major research has revealed any substantial findings to prove the real risks resulting from the use of technologies and many countries have pushed ahead with their plans to install antennas for the wireless networks, including Britain, which has recently announce that it will allow Chinese tech giant Huawei to supply the country with a 5G kit.