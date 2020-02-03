Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime Show Tongue Game Goes Viral

Famous American pop singer Shakira, among other celebrities, performed Sunday during the lengthy NFL halftime game break, after the 49ers tied the game at 10-10.
Shakira performed a compilation of her favorite songs, and in some instances, during a very spectacular and flamboyant show, she showed her tongue to a camera.
Idk what Shakira just did here but I’m for it, she snapped! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/DRGYvH9Q8Z— New Culture 👑 (@NewCuIture) February 3, 2020
The gesture instantly hit Twitter trends, prompting netizens to forget about the sport and super bowl.
Nadie: @shakira en el #HalftimeShow del #SuperBowl #SuperSaturdayNight pic.twitter.com/S08OrmaWMj— ⭐️7IGERMAN7X⭐️ (@tigermantx) February 3, 2020
She said pic.twitter.com/mMxfKcIktw— Caleb Countryman (@CalebCountry21) February 3, 2020
