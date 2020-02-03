Video: Flocks of Birds Invade Texas Shopping Centre Parking Lot in 'Terrifying' Moment

Flocks consisting of thousands of grackles invaded a Houston City shopping centre parking lot in Texas. Footage of the incident features thousands of grackles taking over a Kroger grocery store parking area, while also resting on power lines and cars.
“This is just [expletive] crazy. Look at these birds, they're like everywhere,” says Tracy Miller, the woman who recorded the video. “Just thousands and thousands and thousands…”
“This is just f$#&ing crazy...” Thousands of birds descend on a Texas shopping center! @abcnews pic.twitter.com/rWcfks8Ap8— Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) February 1, 2020
Ummmm... Who do I report a bird problem to? BOGO Grackles at @kroger of S. Post Oak... pic.twitter.com/9GDVUS208B— Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) January 30, 2020
The moment in the video is reminiscent of the iconic scene in the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film ‘The Birds’, when birds attack a town.
"The grackles had taken over this parking lot for several days prior to me shooting the video. It was truly terrifying with them swarming like flies. They were everywhere: rooftops, cars, on the ground, in the trees. The sky was abuzz with them all, and they were so loud!" Miller told Storyful.
no one:— hot cheto girl (@yucathicc) January 1, 2020
not a soul:
blackbirds in north Texas september thru january: fuck it, we swarm !!! pic.twitter.com/drCsI0BdiA
All comments
Show new comments (0)