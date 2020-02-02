Register
    'Please Come Back': Jordan Peterson Promises Mystery Update Next Week and Fans Can't Wait

    Canadian psychologist and media personality Jordan Peterson cancelled several public appearances last year following his rehab and has kept a low profile ever since. However, following a new Instagram post, Peterson’s ardent followers are now speculating that his shining return to public life might be expected soon.

    “Update coming next week”, Jordan Peterson wrote on his Instagram while sharing an old photo featuring him and his daughter Mikhaila in her early childhood, a post that provoked a storm of reactions from social media users.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Update coming next week.

    Публикация от Jordan B. Peterson (@jordan.b.peterson)

    Peterson’s fans, who have not had the chance to see their beloved psychology guru for some time now following reports that he spent some time in rehab last Autumn, immediately rushed to his Instagram feed to express their excitement at the news of the professor’s potential comeback to public life.

    “Can’t wait to see you in action again doc! We need you”, one Instagram user wrote.

    “Please come back!!! We miss you! But be well first!” another echoed.

    “Don't rush yourself Doc! Take all the time you need for you have given us everything!” someone commented.

    “Love you Jordan. Looking forward to the update”, another person wrote.

    It was reported in November that Peterson had checked himself into rehab in New York after trying to get off anti-anxiety medicine that he started using after his wife was diagnosed with cancer. According to Peterson’s daughter, the author of the best-selling “12 Rules For Life” then started suffering from “horrific” physical withdrawal following attempts to drop the drug after his wife got better, prompting him to enter a rehabilitation facility and cancel several public appearances.

    “Glad to see you’re doing better”, was one of the most popular reactions under Peterson’s post, with many users noting that while the psychologist strongly resembled American comedian Jerry Seinfeld in the photo, he looked particularly cute when posing alongside his now grown-up daughter Mikhaila.

    “Missing your interviews and podcast appearances. Wishing you a speedy recovery and good family moments”, one user said.

    Jordan Peterson speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida
    © CC BY 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Jordan Peterson
    'Tinder Isn't Ready': Jordan Peterson Takes Part in Dolly Parton Challenge as Netizens Go Wild
    Jordan Peterson, a clinical psychologist and professor at the University of Toronto, rose to fame in 2016 after publicly challenging Canadian legislation mandating the use of gender-neutral pronouns when referring to non-binary people, as well as questioning the country’s perceived extreme political correctness. He and his daughter Mikhaila were recently also drawn into a public scandal after a book on a controversial meat-only carnivore diet that was falsely attributed to the Peterson family took the top spot in the “Toxicology” section of the Amazon online bookstore.

    Jordan Peterson, Canada
