Taylor Swift Fires Up Social Media Calling Tennessee Senator ‘Trump in Wig’

The country music sweetheart was tight-lipped about her political views up until the 2018 midterm elections, when she endorsed a Democratic candidate in the Senate race in Tennessee against Republican Marsha Blackburn, known for her conservative stances. In a new series, Taylor Swift has taken aim at US President Donald Trump.

US music star Taylor Swift has gone after Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, branding her a "Trump in a wig" in a new documentary "Miss Americana." In the Netflix premiere, the singer captured in an emotional discussion with her mother, father and her team on her rare and outspoken political statement regarding the 2018 midterm elections, when she supported the incumbent Senator’s rival, Democrat Phil Bredesen, in a widely-circulated Instagram post, saying Blackburn's voting record "appalls and terrifies” her.

The doc film shows the country star heartbroken about Blackburn's victory, and she does not sugarcoat her criticism towards the Senator for her stance against same-sex marriage and her rejecting the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.

"She gets to be the first female Senator in Tennessee, and she's Trump in a wig. She represents no female interests. She won by being a female applying to the kind of female males want us to be in a horrendous 1950s world," Swift said in the video.

According to Swift, Blackburn disguises her policies “behind the words 'Tennessee Christian values.'"

"Those aren't Tennessee Christian values. I live in Tennessee. I am Christian. That's not what we stand for," she states.

She also lamented staying silent on Trump’s candidacy during the 2016 presidential elections during those discussions. After one of her opponents points out that her statement might be interpreted as criticising the president, she does not see it as a risk.

“I don’t care if they write that. I’m sad I didn’t say it two years ago,” she said, adding, “I want to be on the right side of history.”

Her publicist warned that Trump could level attacks on her publicly, as he does with the overwhelming majority of celebrity critics, but she was unfazed.

“F*** that. I don’t care,” she responded.

While Trump has not shared his reaction to Swift’s comments, the Tennessee Republican downplayed the criticism in a statement to CNN by attempting to turn the focus on artist profits instead of socio-cultural issues.

"Taylor is an exceptionally gifted artist and songwriter, and Nashville is fortunate to be the center of her creative universe. While there are policy issues on which we may always disagree, we do agree on the need to throw the entertainment community's collective influence behind legislation protecting songwriters, musicians, and artists from censorship, copyright theft, and profiteering," it reads.

Blackburn suggested that she wished Taylor the best, adding “she's earned it.”

Swift’s words about Trump and Blackburn sent shockwaves on Twitter.

Taylor Swift "mocking" Donald Trump is the best thing you'll see today #MissAmericana pic.twitter.com/VitgLOtZXm — loveronica, taylena defense force (@soitfuckingoes) January 31, 2020

“Marsha Blackburn is Donald Trump with a wig.”

-Taylor Swift, Miss Americana



I fucking love this woman#MissAmericana pic.twitter.com/rC8HR1dwJl — Lester Flores❤️ (@lestervflores) January 31, 2020

I have a lot more to say on this topic but hearing @taylorswift13 talking about Beto and Stacey Abrams and shitting on Trump brings me a level of joy I’ve never experienced. #MissAmericana — Emily Favreau (@emilyfavreau) February 1, 2020

"MARSHA IS TRUMP IN A WIG"



(The president could come after you) "FUCK THAT, I DON'T CARE"



"BUT YOU KNOW WHAT? DONALD TRUMP LIKES MY MUSIC 25% LESS" (laughs)



Taylor Swift gives zero fucks 💀💖 pic.twitter.com/b2WuAQmamB — Giselle 🇲🇽 Swiftie since 2009 💖 (@GisiLovesTaylor) January 31, 2020

​Some were not impressed with Swift’s insight.