Video of Indian Minister's Effort to Stay Awake During Longest Budget Speech Goes Viral

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman broke the record of the longest-ever budget speech with her 2-hour and 38-minute address on Saturday. There’s no denying that by the time the speech had ended, not only was Sitharaman tired, but the parliamentarians were bored as well.

In a video going viral on social media, Minister of State R.K. Singh can be seen blinking his eyes in order to stay awake during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s longest-ever budget speech on Saturday.

​Parliamentarians were left exhausted by the address and jokingly demanded a limit on the duration of speeches by law.

The previous record for the longest speech was also held by Nirmala Sitharaman during her maiden financial budget presentation in 2019, which lasted for 2 hours and 13 minutes.