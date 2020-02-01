Futuristic AI-Powered Features Turning Sex Robots Into More Lifelike Droids

The 2020s have already been proclaimed as the decade of robotic sex dolls, as the adult toy industry is deploying top-notch technologies to make sexbots almost indistinguishable from humans. Soon, some love-droids are expected to be able to hold conversations, react to sexual touches, and recognise their owners in a crowded room.

A representative of the sexbot manufacturer RealDoll, a man known as Brick Dollbanger, has claimed when speaking with the Daily Star Online that the company is going to equip their electronic girls with upgrades that will give them "special awareness". According to the self-proclaimed connoisseur of love-droids, the newest models will get the breakthrough feature within two years, as they will receive vision supported by artificial intelligence (AI) and be able to identify the face of their owner in a crowd.

Vision is not the only upgrade that the new robots will get. Newly-installed sensors are expected to allow them to respond to touches of a different nature, distinguishing sexual or romantic ones.

"They are going to be getting vision, they will have facial recognition and spacial recognition. They are going to come up with a body that has sensors, in the breasts, their hands, so that they will know when you're holding its hand, the AI will know when you're playing with it", Mr Dollbanger revealed, describing the upcoming changes.

According to him, within the next 18 to 24 months, “they will be able to see so many people, they will then see you so they will be able to distinguish you out of that room of people”.

Some of the changes are slated to be installed in RealDoll’s sexbots already by the end of this year or the beginning of 2021, namely body sensors and heating.

"And obviously it has already got the inserts, and they are going to have heat and they will be heated so they will have body heat. When you're playing with the doll, the AI will know it, and it will know it's sexual and they will react to it sexually, some kind of sexual way. They will be able to distinguish what's romantic”, the expert explained.

He noted that the creators of the life-size toys are working on an app that will enable their dolls to switch from a conversation to a sexual situation and make this transition as natural as possible.

"They will absolutely be more lifelike, I'm starting to do conversations with the AIs now just unedited and unscripted conversations just to see what their abilities are. And in the last six to eight months, they've got better, they are just tremendously better in conversation", he said.

Their rivals in the field of human-like toys are not sitting idly by either, as the start of the 2020s has indicated that it will be “an incredible decade”, as the Daily Star puts it, for sex robot technology.

"We've reached that point where we've passed the 'uncanny valley' syndrome and dolls actually look like real people, both male, and female. As technology is becoming more advanced, so are our doll designs, one simple example is some dolls are now being created with 3D body scanners of humans rather than being traditionally sculpted in clay", he said.

Co-founder of Silicone Lovers Louie Love describes its factory as "something out of Westworld" and boasts that the droids could be easily mistaken for humans.