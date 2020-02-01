'Ill-Prepared': Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Reveals She's Had Complications During Pregnancy

The news of the 31-year-old being pregnant by tech visionary Musk blew away the internet with some social media users expressing disbelief at the news while others predicted that the baby could either save humanity or destroy the world as we know it.

Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes has revealed she had complications during her first trimester as she shared candid details of her pregnancy in a post on Instagram. The singer confessed she was “woefully ill-prepared” about pregnancy calling it an "ordeal".

"I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn’t really understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder. Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard", Grimes wrote in her post.

The eccentric musician called on her female followers to share their experiences of being pregnant, saying she viewed the option of becoming a mother something like "sure why not hahaha".

Social media users praised the artist for her decision to speak so openly about the challenges of carrying a child and revealed their struggles of becoming mothers.

Grimes has recently baffled her army of followers by posting a picture of a child holding a bow with an arrow.

​Some netizens joked about the picture being foetal ultrasound images.

omg your first baby scan😍 good luck on the birth queen xo — b (@bibagirI) January 22, 2020

are these the new ultrasound pics — mattie 🧚‍♂️ (@twilicatx) January 22, 2020

​Others wondered whether the photo is artwork for the singer’s upcoming album Miss Anthropocene.

is this for miss anthropocene or ur baby or both — #⃝ ERA (@choerryskinny) January 22, 2020

​Heated debates on how Elon Musk and Grimes should name their firstborn still continue. Among the most heard suggestions are – Grimey Musk and Musky Grime…

please name your baby arrow!!!!!! It’s cute!!! — cinnamon bun (@notsofiacoppola) January 22, 2020

​Still others expressed hope that the couple's baby would have elf fears like those on the picture and predicted that it would save the world, apparently alluding to Elon Musk's plans to colonise Mars and other projects developed by his company SpaceX.

i hope your baby is born with elf ears — 🌹 (@esordys) January 22, 2020

Your baby will save the world one day — Will (@W_Marett) January 22, 2020

​Elon Musk and Claire Elise Boucher, known as Grimes, have been in a relationship since May 2018. While the maverick engineer is an experienced parent as he has five kids from his first marriage, it seems that the singer’s relationship with children is not quite as smooth.

"F*** Kids are nightmare creatures”, Grimes said speaking with Lana Del Rey for a recent issue of the magazine Interview when she talked about her experiences of babysitting.

“You have to stop them from being evil, and it's existentially threatening. They just said something crazy, and if you don't shut it down in the right way, they might turn out to be Hitler", the singer said.