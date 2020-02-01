Register
01 February 2020
    Grimes, left, and Elon Musk attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala

    'Ill-Prepared': Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Reveals She's Had Complications During Pregnancy

    The news of the 31-year-old being pregnant by tech visionary Musk blew away the internet with some social media users expressing disbelief at the news while others predicted that the baby could either save humanity or destroy the world as we know it.

    Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes has revealed she had complications during her first trimester as she shared candid details of her pregnancy in a post on Instagram. The singer confessed she was “woefully ill-prepared” about pregnancy calling it an "ordeal".

    "I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn’t really understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder. Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard", Grimes wrote in her post.
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Fake or real? Haha. Wow I’m starting to feel bad haha... how do y’all cope with working and having a baby?? I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz. What were yalls experience w this stuff like? I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder. Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. Im also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha. But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here. Don’t mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like 🤍🐁🍼 I didn’t even google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh

    Публикация от Grimes (@grimes)

    The eccentric musician called on her female followers to share their experiences of being pregnant, saying she viewed the option of becoming a mother something like "sure why not hahaha".

    Social media users praised the artist for her decision to speak so openly about the challenges of carrying a child and revealed their struggles of becoming mothers.

    Grimes has recently baffled her army of followers by posting a picture of a child holding a bow with an arrow.

    ​Some netizens joked about the picture being foetal ultrasound images.

    ​Others wondered whether the photo is artwork for the singer’s upcoming album Miss Anthropocene.

    ​Heated debates on how Elon Musk and Grimes should name their firstborn still continue. Among the most heard suggestions are – Grimey Musk and Musky Grime…

    ​Still others expressed hope that the couple's baby would have elf fears like those on the picture and predicted that it would save the world, apparently alluding to Elon Musk's plans to colonise Mars and other projects developed by his company SpaceX.

    ​Elon Musk and Claire Elise Boucher, known as Grimes, have been in a relationship since May 2018. While the maverick engineer is an experienced parent as he has five kids from his first marriage, it seems that the singer’s relationship with children is not quite as smooth.

    "F*** Kids are nightmare creatures”, Grimes said speaking with Lana Del Rey for a recent issue of the magazine Interview when she talked about her experiences of babysitting.

    “You have to stop them from being evil, and it's existentially threatening. They just said something crazy, and if you don't shut it down in the right way, they might turn out to be Hitler", the singer said.
    motherhood, pregnancy, Mars, Elon Musk, Grimes
