US Ambassador Reveals Where God Put Donald Trump, Riles Up Social Media

The diplomat delivered his opinion on the alleged role of the divine in Trump’s career as the US president unveiled his long-anticipated plan that aims to resolve the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman managed to cause quite a stir online after he recently appeared to suggest that God might’ve been involved in Donald Trump becoming the President of the United States.

During an interview on the Christian Broadcast Network, Friedman argued that Trump supports Israel because, in his opinion, it fits with the president’s "essential understanding of who’s right and who’s wrong, who’s surviving against the odds, who’s creating democracy in a sea of challenges around it."

And when the interviewer asked Friedman to clarify whether he believed that "God puts people in certain places in certain times, for such a time as this", the ambassador responded: "I think God puts persons in places for certain times, at all times."

"And Trump is exhibit A of this?" the interviewer inquired, to which Friedman replied: "He sure is."

NEW VIDEO: U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman tells me that @realDonaldTrump has been put in the @WhiteHouse by God. “I think God puts people in places for certain times at all times...I believe that God runs the World so that would apply to the president...” @USAmbIsrael pic.twitter.com/bsmzZdLz8M — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) January 30, 2020

​Many social media users, however, did not seem to appreciate the ambassador’s views or the whole religious angle in general.

Really disgusted with so many god-whisperers in positions of power and abusing that power. — wearealltroydavis (@weRtroydavis) January 30, 2020

He may know God personally who told him that but I’m friends with the devil who told me Trump’s his guy — Hamm✨Solo (@dennishammkeys) January 30, 2020

Perhaps it’s God’s way of separating the wheat from the chaff by showing us the true nature of white evangelicals — Oliver P. Archibald,MD,DTM&H (@oarchibald) January 30, 2020

Perhaps it’s God’s way of separating the wheat from the chaff by showing us the true nature of white evangelicals — Oliver P. Archibald,MD,DTM&H (@oarchibald) January 30, 2020

Some also went on to recall what other things God allows as according to the scriptures.

God also sends plagues and floods to punish people — Artist Gail (@ArtistGailS) January 30, 2020

God allows the antichrist also, according to the book. — BR549 (@deafboxers) January 30, 2020

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump presented his long-anticipated plan to resolve the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The so called ‘Deal of the Century’ envisions a two-state solution, recognises Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and grants the Palestinian Authority several neighbourhoods of East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state along with some $50 billion in investments.

But Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has rejected the proposal, insisting that the deal would "not go through" under his watch.