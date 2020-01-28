Supermodel Heidi Klum Wows Fans with Sexy Nude Sequin Gown at 2020 Grammys

Supermodel Heidi Klum turned heads at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in LA on 26 January, as she rocked the red carpet in a sheer nude sequin dress with a plunging V-neckline and thigh-high slit, accompanied by her hubby Tom Kaulitz.

American-German model Heidi Klum looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she strutted on the red carpet at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in LA on 26 January with husband, Tom Kaulitz.

The catwalk queen wore a long-sleeved sheer Dundas gown covered in intricate beading and sequins that showed off her fabulous figure.

Klum, 46, wore nothing under the bodice of the dress, which had a plunging V-neckline that reached all the way to her drop-waist, tied in a knot. The ensemble’s skirt featured a slit on the front, offering a tantalising glimpse of the model’s long legs, as she accessorised with a pair of crystal-decorated Giuseppe Zanotti ankle-strap heels, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Adoring fans hit the internet to comment on the “breathtaking” beauty of the former "Project Runway" host.

​Heidi Klum, who was the first German model to become a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2002, was accompanied at the event by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, 30.

​In August 2019 the supermodel tied the knot with the Tokio Hotel rocker on the Italian island of Capri after 15 months of dating, claiming in an interview for People that despite being married twice before - to musician Seal and hairstylist Ric Pipino – this was “the first time she's experienced what it's like to have a partner”.