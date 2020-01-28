Bear Grylls Shooting Man Vs Wild Episode with Indian "Superhero" Rajinikanth Triggers Meme Fest

New Delhi (Sputnik): When it comes to south Indian cinema, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth is considered no less than a “God” and “Superhero” by his fans. The actor, known for his badassery in films, can pull off next-to-impossible stunts; lighting fires at the snap of his fingers and flipping off his stole in the blink of an eye.

Rajnikant will feature in an upcoming edition of the Man vs Wild series hosted by Bear Grylls. The edition will be shot in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in the southern Indian state of Karnataka and the news has taken Rajni (as he is fondly called) fans to cloud nine.

The shoot has begun and the first day was successfully completed on 27 January. Images of both Rajnikant and Grylls arriving at the tiger reserve have been doing the rounds on social media.

In 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in Grylls series shot at the famous Jim Corbett Park in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

Rajni’s diehard fans are unable to keep calm over the thrilling venture of two stars, leading to splurge of memes on social media.

​

​The 67-year-old Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, popularly known as Rajinikanth made a powerful statement by beginning his career in the world of glamour while working in the Transport Service of Bangalore as a bus conductor. Ever since, the actor has not looked back and became one of Asia's highest-paid actors with awe-inspiring hits like Kabali, 2.0, Sivaji, Lingaa amongst several others.

Rajnikant’s recent political stands have also given rise to speculations that he might join politics, but the actor has not opened his political cards so far. India’s southern Tamil Nadu has a history of film actors foraying into politics, beginning with M.G. Ramachandran, aka MGR, who was the first of the tinsel town residents to join politics in India.