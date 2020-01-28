Bollywood Choreographer Ganesh Acharya in Legal Trouble For Showing Porn Videos To Co-Worker

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood Choreographer Ganesh Acharya has worked with top stars in the Hindi film industry including Salman Khan in “Bodyguard” and Ajay Devgn in “Singham”. He has also won the National Film Award for his choreography for the song "Hawan Kund" from the 2013 movie “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”.

Much applauded for his moves in the song "Malhaari" from the 2015 film "Bajirao Mastani", Ganesh Acharya is facing legal troubles now, after an FIR was filed against him by assistant choreographer Divya Kotian for "forcing" her to "watch porn videos".

According to Indian news agency IANS, a copy of the document stated that Acharya would frequently call Kotian at the Indian Films and Television Choreographer Association (IFTCA) office at Veera Desai, Andheri (West) and Mukti Rehearsal Hall after he became the General Secretary of IFTCA, a film body.

Kotian has claimed whenever she visited Acharya's office, he would be found watching pornographic videos. "… I always found him watching porn videos and he even asked me to watch the porn videos. He also stated that even I would enjoy watching porn videos."

"Listening to this, I lost my temper, and I knew he was a womaniser and involved in gambling and cricket batting too so I will complain against him to the association and police (sic.)," it read.

Kotian has further told the National Commission for Women unit in Maharashtra state that Acharya has been "depriving" her of work in the film industry and "demanding commissions" from her income.

As per the document, Acharya also had asked for a payment of Five hundred rupees per dancer whenever the choreography for any song was done, or she would be barred from working as a choreographer in the industry. As she could not pay, he later asked her to be his assistant which she denied, as she wanted to work independently.

According to the document, Kotian complained at Amboli Police Station, Mumbai.

"The entire scene is covered in CCTV footage. I have complained to the Amboli police station."

Acharya was also in the news recently when Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta spoke against him for spreading "malicious rumours" about her.