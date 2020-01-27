Register
19:47 GMT27 January 2020
    Brexit commemorative 50 pence coin that bears the words Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations is pictured in an unknown location and uploaded to social media on January 26, 2020

    One Coin to Divide Them All: Brits Split in Two Camps Over Commemorative Brexit 50 Pence

    © REUTERS / HM TREASURY
    As the 31 January Brexit date draws nigh, those opposed to the initiative from the start, so-called remainers, have ramped up warnings of the imminent threat to the UK economy, health care system and other linked spheres.

    A commemorative 50 pence coin, featuring the inscription "peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations" and the 31 January 2020 date, dedicated to the upcoming Brexit, is about to be released in the UK and has again split the country into those who see it as 'okay', and those who don't want to touch it with a ten foot pole.

    The latter trend found support in Alastair Campbell, a spokesman in Tony Blair's government, who promised to ask shopkeepers for 20 and 10 pence change if he is given the new Brexit coin. Campbell went as far as to promise to resort to profanities if a shopkeeper refuses to give him other coins. He claimed that the UK divorce with the EU won't bring any of the things mentioned in the coin's inscription.

    His position was echoed by Labour peer Lord Andrew Adonis, who vowed not to use or accept the new coin. Their intentions found a lot of followers on social media, who also castigated the idea of the coin, and came up with other alternatives on how to get rid of the commemorative coin – for example by drawing remainer signs on them with permanent markers.

    The trend was quickly hijacked by various charities who urged people dissatisfied with the coin and willing to ditch it to simply donate them for any good cause.

    Some remainers were more inventive in their trolling of the coin, comparing UK Mint head Sajid Javid, who presented the new coin, with J.R.R. Tolkien's Gollum, holding the One Ring. Another user went further, wittily describing the coin as a malicious "artefact" in the setting of the iconic tabletop roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons.

    Not everyone hated the new coin due to an opposing political stance. Philip Pullman, author of the popular fantasy trilogy His Dark Materials, tweeted that the Brexit coin should be boycotted for a lack of Oxford comma in its inscription.

    Such vehement opposition to a simple token marking a major event in UK history found little understanding among the remaining Twitterians, who were quick to accuse Brexit coin-haters of overreacting.

    Those, who were okay with the new coin seemed to not mind the intent to boycott, although calling the action a waste of time and money.

    Julia Hartley-Brewer, a host at the talkRADIO, played on the notion of donating Brexit coins to charity, and promised to toss some of her own commemorative 50-cent pieces to provide dissatisfied remainers with all necessities.

