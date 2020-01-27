The Lebanese-American stunner shot to fame as a “hijab porn star” several years ago but gave up her XXX career and switched to blogging and hosting a sports show on YouTube. After the NBA star’s tragic death, she took to Instagram to share her grief with almost 19 million followers and hail the basketball genius.

Former porn star Mia Khalifa, who left the adult industry years ago but still remains one of the most searched actresses on PornHub, has joined in mourning NBA legend Kobe Bryant, killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Like top athletes and A-list celebrities, the influencer, who has been building a career as a sports commentator, has left a tearful message on social media, praising the deceased basketball star.

She posted a famous photo of Bryant, sitting deep in his thoughts with the NBA Championship trophy following his Los Angeles Lakers’ defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in the finals.

"Mamba Mentality. Forever. Rest easy, Kobe”, she wrote in the caption.

Several stories on her Instagram page were also devoted to Kobe. One of them is a snap of the NBA star in a Lakers jersey in front of a cheering crowd and a caption: "Thank you. For everything you've done for the sport, and the communities you've positively influenced”.

In addition, she shared two photos of the basketball legend with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, also killed in the accident near Calabasas in California, mourning messages from other sports stars, including Alexander Ovechkin, as well as Kobe’s last Instagram entry, posted just hours before his tragic death, praising LeBron James.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, known by the nickname Mamba, died in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. Investigators are working now to find out what led to the tragic finale.