Photo of Vladimir Putin With Armed-to-the-Hilt Israeli Elite Commandos Released

The Russian president went to Jerusalem earlier this week to join dozens of other gathered leaders at a Holocaust commemoration event. During his journey, he met Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin.

A photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin with soldiers of the Israeli elite forces, who guarded his motorcade during the visit to Jerusalem, has been posted by a Russian journalist from Kremlin’s pool. As reporter Dmitry Smirnov, who has accompanied the Russian commander-in-chief during numerous trips abroad, noted in the caption, this is a traditional photo.

Традиционное фото: Путин сфотографировался с израильским спецназом, охранявшим его кортеж во время визита в Иерусалим pic.twitter.com/UKdQCcRUxs — Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) 26 января 2020 г.

​According to him, this is the president’s trademark gesture of courtesy. At the end of 2019, Smirnov shared a similar snap of Putin, standing with commandos from Brazil, during his visit there and the caption: “A photo to remember.”