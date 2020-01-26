Do You Want to Smell Like Tana Mongeau? Fans Go Dizzy With New Sold-Out Perfume

In a series of tweets serving as a drumroll, American star YouTuber Tana Mongeau announced the launch of what has long been anticipated – her first-ever perfume “TANA by Tana”.
SO MANY COOL THINGS COMING TO U TODAYYYYYY— TANA BY TANA. (@tanamongeau) January 25, 2020
#TANABYTANA WHO’S READY— TANA BY TANA. (@tanamongeau) January 25, 2020
The news was soon followed by the release of a three-minute commercial published on Mongeau’s YouTube channel featuring the product in a glass skull-shaped bottle and its creator advertising the fragrance while taking on multiple different personas.
TANA by Tana. MY FIRST PERFUME!!!! As much as I know you’d expect it to smell like backwoods and sex- I’ve curated my perfect scent.. it will captivate you with the flirty top notes of Tahitian vanilla and a head turning base of vivid, sexy citrus. The heart having subtle notes of Argan oils will kiss your skin with it’s silky texture. Get ready to be drenched in luxury- with TANA by Tana. The feeling of obsessing over perfecting something for almost a year and finally letting it out into the world is like none other. I hope you love my baby as much as I do. I never in my WILDEST DREAMS thought watching Paris Hilton perfume commercials on my TV at 11 that I’d be able to be doing the same thing, with her help, at 21. All thanks to you. The biggest of thank yous to @jordanworona @parishilton @huntermoreno @nickgalarza @jennaawolf and everyone else who played a role in making this DREAM a reality. NOW IF YOU WANNA SMELL LIKE ME, (in a good way of course), or need to get laid, or get that job, or get someone back, or need a Valentine’s Day gift for your main bitch/side bitch/single self, go to tanabytana.com or click the link in my bio and get your sugar daddy’s/parents/boss bitch cards ready!!!!!!! AAAAHHHH!!!! TANA BY TANA!!!!!!
It apparently sold out quickly, according to Mongeau’s Twitter page and the flood of comments from her devoted fans, who immediately rushed to the online shop to order the new fragrance from their chatty idol.
TANA BY TANA SOLD OUT IN 76 MINUTES!!!!!!!!!!! WE BOUGHT ENOUGH UNITS TO PREPARE FOR WEEKS OF SALES!!!!!!!! FUCK ARE YOU KIDDDINNNNNGGGGGGGGGGGGG ME. all orders from this point on will take an extra two weeks to ship. wow. https://t.co/9XtL4kujVe— TANA BY TANA. (@tanamongeau) January 25, 2020
Many of Mongeau’s two million Twitter followers were quick to express how proud they were of the celeb blogger, who recently split with Jake Paul, another YouTuber , while not sparing any money on their new purchase.
i couldn’t be any damn prouder 🥺🤍#tanabytana @tanamongeau pic.twitter.com/8TeyNxx9P9— alison 🤍 (@alisonlovestana) January 25, 2020
LOL I really just bought @tanamongeau perfume when I literally told myself I can’t spend money anymore— ᒍᗩᑎᗩYᗩ 🌙 (@jannaayya) January 25, 2020
Hey @tanamongeau Just ordered the perfume heheheh I'm so excited! pic.twitter.com/Go4lEuf0fH— Sabrina Harley ♛ (@SabrinaHarleyy) January 26, 2020
@tanamongeau IM SO PROUD OF U 🥺 pic.twitter.com/2bBGnKXoKc— ads loves alex (@karevdobrik) January 25, 2020
I CANNOT WAIT TO WEAR THIS EVERYDAYYY. wow im so proud of you. you have come such a long way and im so happy to have watched you accomplish so much. supporting you forever💓 @tanamongeau pic.twitter.com/oVotuiXABK— kellie (@extrakell) January 26, 2020
Tana Mongeau rose to popularity with her “storytime” YouTube videos a few years ago, but has since then also become well-known for her musical achievements, as well as PornHub Awards nominations, which she landed without even producing any pornographic content.
