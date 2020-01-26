Do You Want to Smell Like Tana Mongeau? Fans Go Dizzy With New Sold-Out Perfume

The American blogger had been teasing her fans for a while with hints that a big and potentially exciting project that she’d been working on for quite some time was about to be unveiled.

In a series of tweets serving as a drumroll, American star YouTuber Tana Mongeau announced the launch of what has long been anticipated – her first-ever perfume “TANA by Tana”.

SO MANY COOL THINGS COMING TO U TODAYYYYYY — TANA BY TANA. (@tanamongeau) January 25, 2020

The news was soon followed by the release of a three-minute commercial published on Mongeau’s YouTube channel featuring the product in a glass skull-shaped bottle and its creator advertising the fragrance while taking on multiple different personas.

It apparently sold out quickly, according to Mongeau’s Twitter page and the flood of comments from her devoted fans, who immediately rushed to the online shop to order the new fragrance from their chatty idol.

TANA BY TANA SOLD OUT IN 76 MINUTES!!!!!!!!!!! WE BOUGHT ENOUGH UNITS TO PREPARE FOR WEEKS OF SALES!!!!!!!! FUCK ARE YOU KIDDDINNNNNGGGGGGGGGGGGG ME. all orders from this point on will take an extra two weeks to ship. wow. https://t.co/9XtL4kujVe — TANA BY TANA. (@tanamongeau) January 25, 2020

Many of Mongeau’s two million Twitter followers were quick to express how proud they were of the celeb blogger, who recently split with Jake Paul, another YouTuber , while not sparing any money on their new purchase.

LOL I really just bought @tanamongeau perfume when I literally told myself I can’t spend money anymore — ᒍᗩᑎᗩYᗩ 🌙 (@jannaayya) January 25, 2020

Hey @tanamongeau Just ordered the perfume heheheh I'm so excited! pic.twitter.com/Go4lEuf0fH — Sabrina Harley ♛ (@SabrinaHarleyy) January 26, 2020

@tanamongeau IM SO PROUD OF U 🥺 pic.twitter.com/2bBGnKXoKc — ads loves alex (@karevdobrik) January 25, 2020

I CANNOT WAIT TO WEAR THIS EVERYDAYYY. wow im so proud of you. you have come such a long way and im so happy to have watched you accomplish so much. supporting you forever💓 @tanamongeau pic.twitter.com/oVotuiXABK — kellie (@extrakell) January 26, 2020

Tana Mongeau rose to popularity with her “storytime” YouTube videos a few years ago, but has since then also become well-known for her musical achievements, as well as PornHub Awards nominations, which she landed without even producing any pornographic content.