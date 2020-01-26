Identify This: Bizarre Ocean Dweller Found in South Carolina Confuses Netizens - Photos

Sometimes, ocean dwellers encountered by people across the world can be really frightening, and sometimes they are just unbelievably weird. They don't live in a pineapple under the sea, so it is difficult to say for sure what exactly they are!

A strange being resembling a severed human brain was found washed up on a beach in South Carolina, US. The photos, taken by Alexander Ilg, show an odd pink blob that puzzled the man and numerous Facebook users. While some commentators couldn't hide their disgust, others tried to guess what it is, with versions including "whale snot" and "sea alien".

According to many, there was nothing extraterrestrial about the thing's origin, calling it "sea pork", a member of the Tunicata family. They are marine filter feeders, who are often attached to the ocean's surface or even boats.