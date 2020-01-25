Time to Go Back? Fans Beg Mia Khalifa to Return to Porn as She Publishes Steamy Pic

Lebanon-born adult film actress Mia Khalifa left the porn industry several years ago, but she is still no stranger to tickling her fans’ desire by occasionally sharing some saucy pics.

Is it time for Mia Khalifa to make a triumphant return to the adult film industry, her fans asked, after the porn actress-turned-sports commentator published a titillating pic from an old photoshoot, while also revealing that she “ate like a 14th century monarch” after the shooting was over.

I loved this shoot and I ate like a 14th century monarch the second we were done. https://t.co/PSqvOmFyse pic.twitter.com/aMUKg77KoX — Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) January 24, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the photo, which has previously also emerged on Khalifa’s Instagram feed, caused a wave of comments, calling on the ex-adult film star to find her way back to making porn, which many appeared to enjoy.

You’re so sexy, come back to porn 😩😩😩😩😩 — Alex Rivera (@ajrivera050) January 25, 2020

@miakhalifa please come back. We fans are waiting eagerly for you... Miss you a lot.

die-hard fan. — Ramtata (@Ramtata1) January 24, 2020

I prefer your much more revealing videos — Fran Costello (@fran_3176) January 24, 2020

Khalifa, who left the porn industry in 2015 after several scandals, including a clamour created by a video featuring her wearing an Islamic hijab in pornographic scenes, remains one of the most searched adult film actresses on PornHub.