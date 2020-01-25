Time to Go Back? Fans Beg Mia Khalifa to Return to Porn as She Publishes Steamy Pic

Is it time for Mia Khalifa to make a triumphant return to the adult film industry, her fans asked, after the porn actress-turned-sports commentator published a titillating pic from an old photoshoot, while also revealing that she “ate like a 14th century monarch” after the shooting was over.
I loved this shoot and I ate like a 14th century monarch the second we were done. https://t.co/PSqvOmFyse pic.twitter.com/aMUKg77KoX— Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) January 24, 2020
Unsurprisingly, the photo, which has previously also emerged on Khalifa’s Instagram feed, caused a wave of comments, calling on the ex-adult film star to find her way back to making porn, which many appeared to enjoy.
You’re so sexy, come back to porn 😩😩😩😩😩— Alex Rivera (@ajrivera050) January 25, 2020
@miakhalifa please come back. We fans are waiting eagerly for you... Miss you a lot.— Ramtata (@Ramtata1) January 24, 2020
die-hard fan.
I prefer your much more revealing videos— Fran Costello (@fran_3176) January 24, 2020
Khalifa, who left the porn industry in 2015 after several scandals, including a clamour created by a video featuring her wearing an Islamic hijab in pornographic scenes, remains one of the most searched adult film actresses on PornHub.
All comments
Show new comments (0)