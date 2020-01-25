Rita Ora Spices Up Her Instagram Feed With Snap in Paper-Like Underwear

US music star Rita Ora has ignited the comments section on her Instagram with a racy throwback picture from one of her concerts. The 29-year-old songstress posted a photo of her, wearing a paper-thin baby-blue tiny top and knickers, paired with mesh tights, from an earlier performance.
The singer didn’t stop at this Lolita-like image and added several snaps from other concerts, including one on a giant disco ball, another in a skin-tight suit during a dance routine, which demonstrated her flexibility, as well as a picture of herself on all fours in a leather-like bodysuit.
The Girls singer picked these photos to fuel hype around her upcoming tour in South America.
“Come dance with me in March and April, Argentina, Chile, Brazil. I can’t wait to see youuu [sic]!! … who’s coming??!” she wrote in the caption with numerous heart emojis.
“Babe..Body and Obviously Beautiful”, one posted.
Another Instagrammer retreated to just one word, “Queeeeeen” and lots of emojis. It goes without saying that there was no shortage of fire and heart emojis in the comments to her post.
“Love these shots!!!” one netizen concluded.
