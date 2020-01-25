‘Too Scared to Lose?’: Netizens Taunt Khabib Nurmagomedov Over His Trolling of Conor McGregor

Talks about a second fight between the two started right after their first bout. Nurmagomedov’s father, who is also his manager, recently said that Khabib is ready to face McGregor again if the UFC agrees to shell out $100 million for the fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has trolled his arch-nemesis Conor McGregor in what MMA fans saw as a challenge for a rematch. The acclaimed fighter posted a picture on his Twitter account reminding McGregor of the three fights the Irishman lost by submission, including the one with Nurmagomedov. The picture showed McGregor’s losses in three weight divisions.

​Some social media users were delighted with the post and also mocked the Irishman for the comments he made during the fight with Nurmagomedov.

😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/d4LpVa8N0J — 🇩🇪James III 🇷🇺 28-0 (@Khabib__Time) January 24, 2020 pic.twitter.com/slHr7iZ4WE — CanucksBC™️ (@CanucksComic) January 24, 2020 ​Others said that Khabib, who has the longest active undefeated streak with 28 victories, is scared to lose and stressed that McGregor was successful in three weight divisions, while Nurmagomedov fears to take risks.

Well at least he fought at 3 weight classes 🤷‍♂️ Khabib is scared to lose his record. He doesn’t want to fight Usman — syama (@syamaFU) January 24, 2020

Least Connor takes risks to test himself — supercoach2020🏆 (@big_head_dan) January 24, 2020

​Many social media users said that the Russian fighter needs to focus on his upcoming bout with Tony Ferguson instead of trolling his arch-nemesis.

Focus champ.

Got a demon ahead of you. pic.twitter.com/EbXDXKJSHv — Kynn Mark (@KynnShab) January 24, 2020

​Some netizens noted that Nurmagomedov needs to show respect for McGregor who helped popularise MMA, resulting in big contracts for all fighters. They also reminded him that he was a big fan of the Irishman.

You all have sat on the Conor wave of success and the glitz he brings to UFC! It’s great but without Conor you would have and many others not had the high profile or money fights! Show some respect when it is actually due! I think the clock is ticking until you have to face CM. — HighburyScott (@HighburyScott) January 24, 2020

​Still others called on the Russian fighter to do some fact checking. Khabib’s pictures featured McGregor’s loss to Joseph Duffy, which Nurmagomedov said was at the 145 weight class, when in fact it was in 155.

And get your facts right kebab. That “145 loss” is at 155 against Joseph Duffy — NRahal (@NRahal2) January 24, 2020

​Nurmamogedov and McGregor faced each other in the UFC 229 event that set the record for the biggest pay-per-view MMA fight record, with $2.4 million and generated a live gate revenue of $17 million. Nurmagomedov defeated the Irishman in the fourth round by subsmission. The promotion for the fight saw McGregor making offensive comments about Nurmagomedov, including about his wife and religion. After the fight ended Nurmagomedov and his team attacked the Irishman’s cornermen. Khabib was fined $500,000 and given a 9-month suspension, while McGregor was given a $50,000 fine and 6-month suspension.