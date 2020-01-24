Video: Netizens Speculate Over Prince Charles’ Apparent Royal Snub to US VP Pence

A video clip from the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, Israel, went viral on social media for showcasing what users perceived to be a nonverbal diss from Charles, the prince of Wales, toward US Vice President Mike Pence.

Footage from the World Holocaust Forum showed the prince of Wales taking the time to greet dignitaries attending the event. However, when it came time to shake Pence’s extended hand, Charles appeared to not just refuse his handshake, but also briefly make eye contact with the vice president before proceeding to engage with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prince Charles skips greeting US's Pence, shakes hands with Israel's Netanyahuhttps://t.co/mXvkSNVkDn pic.twitter.com/9RVBwVBkg4 — Yeni Şafak English (@yenisafakEN) January 23, 2020

With speculation concerning the apparent royal snub mounting on social media, Katie Waldman, Pence’s press secretary, attempted to come to her boss’s rescue via tweet and insisted that the exchange was not representative of the relationship between the two officials.

This is not true. VP and Prince Charles spoke prior to entering the event floor and after his remarks as well. https://t.co/Qr79TN42Ax pic.twitter.com/LhsQVtHMRF — Katie Waldman (@VPPressSec) January 23, 2020

She went on to post a video of the two speaking backstage at the World Holocaust Forum on Thursday.

Video of @Mike_Pence and Prince Charles backstage in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/PWOypUaUs3 — Katie Waldman (@VPPressSec) January 23, 2020

Nevertheless, netizens dragged Pence over the purported snub and created their own narrative surrounding the situation.

Prince Charles Translation: kiss my entire Royal ass, Mike Pence.



He is all of us here: pic.twitter.com/qdvcLeLwD0 — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) January 23, 2020

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a snub so blatant as Prince Charles taking half a glance at Mike Pence and being like: “Not today, Satan.” pic.twitter.com/9hZhj7UbEm — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 23, 2020

Love it! But next time, skip Netanyahu too. — Theresa M. (@TheraVM) January 23, 2020

I've seen this move before pic.twitter.com/8Z02HhKpt2 — Jen Westphal (@JennniferWest) January 23, 2020

He skipped Mother, too. — DanMeuserDoesn'tRepresentMe (@Widowbird17) January 23, 2020

That speaks volumes. trump and Pence don't realize how easily others see through them. They're both rotten to the core and anyone not drinking their koolaid can smell it a mile away. Good on Charles. 😊 — Cheryl (@chuerta1) January 23, 2020

Many social media users theorized that Charles’ seeming snub of the vice president had to do with his stance on climate change, support of 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg and/or US President Donald Trump’s treatment of the environmental advocate.

“Global warming, climate change, the devastating loss of biodiversity are the greatest threats that humanity has ever faced and one largely of our own creation,” the prince of Wales said during the World Economic Forum earlier this week, as reported by Reuters. He also spoke glowingly of Thunberg after meeting her at the forum, telling reporters that “she represents one of the main reasons why I've been trying to make all this effort all these years … I didn't want my grandchildren to accuse me of not doing something about this in time,” according to EuroNews.

Looks like Prince Charles isn't a fan of how the Trump administration is attacking Greta Thunberg, either. Watch as he passes over Mike Pence in the recieving line. pic.twitter.com/afOtYTrr9Y — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 23, 2020

Hey @vp Mike Pence you homophobic, climate change denier,

here’s Prince Charles shaking hands with a Princess 👸 #PrinceCharles pic.twitter.com/wEk0fQQ3ap — Vincent (@Planetwaves20) January 23, 2020

Prince Charles is very environmental. Mike Pence is very mental. Charles has no time for climate change deniers. pic.twitter.com/nnDVYH5CGm — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) January 23, 2020

Prince Charles is devoted to climate change and Pence thinks it's a hoax. That's only part of it. — Ilene (@IleneMann20) January 23, 2020

Sorry to break it to you all, but there are many many many people out there who deeply dislike the current US administration. Prince Charles has strong feelings on the environment - if your government is pulling out of global climate accords, why would you expect a handshake? — ALDmufc #GlazersOut (@ALDMUFC) January 23, 2020

At the same time, many supporters of Pence and the Trump administration came to the vice president’s defense.

Not quite. Pence was holding his hands together until after Charles passed then Pence reached out to pat Charles on the back, which is where you see Pence’s hand drop, making it look as though Charles has snubbed his outstretched hand. — newznewznewz (@newzandsuch) January 23, 2020

An absolute National disgrace skipping Pence — Paul’s Point. (@MyPoint63442925) January 23, 2020

British people are the meanest people. — CindyinEncinitas (@CindynEncinitas) January 23, 2020