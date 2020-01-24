Register
    Prince Charles skips greeting US's Pence, shakes hands with Israel's Netanyahu

    Video: Netizens Speculate Over Prince Charles' Apparent Royal Snub to US VP Pence

    A video clip from the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, Israel, went viral on social media for showcasing what users perceived to be a nonverbal diss from Charles, the prince of Wales, toward US Vice President Mike Pence.

    Footage from the World Holocaust Forum showed the prince of Wales taking the time to greet dignitaries attending the event. However, when it came time to shake Pence’s extended hand, Charles appeared to not just refuse his handshake, but also briefly make eye contact with the vice president before proceeding to engage with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

    With speculation concerning the apparent royal snub mounting on social media, Katie Waldman, Pence’s press secretary, attempted to come to her boss’s rescue via tweet and insisted that the exchange was not representative of the relationship between the two officials.

    She went on to post a video of the two speaking backstage at the World Holocaust Forum on Thursday.

    Nevertheless, netizens dragged Pence over the purported snub and created their own narrative surrounding the situation.

    Many social media users theorized that Charles’ seeming snub of the vice president had to do with his stance on climate change, support of 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg and/or US President Donald Trump’s treatment of the environmental advocate.

    “Global warming, climate change, the devastating loss of biodiversity are the greatest threats that humanity has ever faced and one largely of our own creation,” the prince of Wales said during the World Economic Forum earlier this week, as reported by Reuters. He also spoke glowingly of Thunberg after meeting her at the forum, telling reporters that “she represents one of the main reasons why I've been trying to make all this effort all these years … I didn't want my grandchildren to accuse me of not doing something about this in time,” according to EuroNews.

    At the same time, many supporters of Pence and the Trump administration came to the vice president’s defense.

