New Delhi (Sputnik): The real Spiderman of Hollywood Movies left fans gasping by pulling off daredevil stunts to help those in need and save lives, but this Spiderman in Pakistan has a unique way of amusing people with his dancing style.

A man sporting an iconic Spiderman costume and dancing to the beats of drums tickled the funny bones of netizens on social media.

In the video clip from Pakistan, Spiderman along with Mickey and Minnie Mouse can be seen shaking a leg to the Desi (local) beats of ‘dhol’, a two-sided drum.

The video clip left some commentators asking if Disney didn’t mind and others laughing at its hilarity.

