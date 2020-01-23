A man sporting an iconic Spiderman costume and dancing to the beats of drums tickled the funny bones of netizens on social media.
In the video clip from Pakistan, Spiderman along with Mickey and Minnie Mouse can be seen shaking a leg to the Desi (local) beats of ‘dhol’, a two-sided drum.
Spider-Man in Pakistan😀💃 @DisneyParks @Pakistaninpics @Amazing_pk #BeautifulPakistan @funnyordie #ThursdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/LIqh8GXW3I— Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) January 23, 2020
The video clip left some commentators asking if Disney didn’t mind and others laughing at its hilarity.
The video can surely put marvel and Disney to shame 😅— Tehleel Mir (@tehleelmir) January 23, 2020
I think @Disney didnt mind it and consider it as localization of international brand.— Ali Murtaza Hashmi (@Ali_MurtazaHash) January 23, 2020
Look miki and mini mouse also dancing— Noman Mumtaz (@nomanmumtaz) January 23, 2020
Spidey got moves... 😂😂😂— Shehzad (@SZDML) January 23, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)