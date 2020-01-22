Shake It: Mia Khalifa Reveals How California Rocked Her Body, Stirs Up Online Crowd

In response to her rather unflattering comment about the Golden State, some social media users suggested that perhaps the former porn actress should seek a different place of residence.

It appears that ex-porn star Mia Khalifa, one of the most sought-after performers on Pornhub, got rattled by the very place she is now living at.

Voicing her complaints on Twitter, Mia simply wrote “Holy sh*t. I hate California”, accompanying her message with hashtag #earthquake, just as reports of Magnitude 3.6 tremors in the Los Angeles region started coming in.

© Photo : Mia K./twitter/screenshot Mia Khalifa twitter screenshot

Her remark elicited a somewhat mixed reaction from Mia’s social media audience, as while some netizens also appeared spooked by the quake, others argued that it was no big deal.

I love Cali but that was crazy 🤯I feel bad for people with babies and young kids, especially if it woke them up 😢😢😢 — BORNHIVPOZ89 (@BORNHIVPOZ89) 22 января 2020 г.

It was 3.6 chill out — Santiago Muñez (@mozkid8) 22 января 2020 г.

Same! Whole bedroom shook 😲 — TAMIL (@Goodmoringmm) 22 января 2020 г.

​Some also argued that earthquakes are not that uncommon in Cali, and that perhaps Mia should move somewhere else if she dislikes the Golden State so much.

Californians Everytime there is a earthquake pic.twitter.com/hPDUfHec84 — Eduardo trujillo (@trujillo415) 22 января 2020 г.

Then MOVE, if you're able to. — Mr Mustafa (@boozeisfun) 22 января 2020 г.

Then don't live in California if you hate cali! It's an earthquake state! — G.Z lovely (@gicebiz) 22 января 2020 г.

Earlier this month, Mia Khalifa managed to get quite a bit of attention online as she posted a photo of herself dressed in a red shirt emblazoned with Russia’s national emblem, as hashtag #WWIII trended on Twitter in the wake of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani’s killing i na US drone strike.

Having managed to become quite famous during her brief career as a porn film actress, Mia Khalifa still reigns as the queen of Pornhub search queries, remaining one of the most searched-for actresses on the website.

Her stint in the adult entertainment industry, however, also netted her a fair share of notoriety among the more conservative public in the Middle East, and made her a target for death threats, which apparently led to her eventual career change.