From ‘Visionary’ to ‘Vagina-Woman’: Netizens Dissect Gwyneth Paltrow Pic With Vulva-Shaped Flower

The Goop Lab, a new show hosted by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, is expected to focus on anything from cold therapy and acupuncture to psychedelics and “energy healing”, as it brings in researchers, “alternative health practitioners”, doctors and psychics to explore diverse medical practices.

Hollywood actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow, who only recently raised eyebrows when her company Goop started selling a $75 dollar candle called “Smells Like My Vagina”, was photographed again embracing the female anatomy–inspired theme.

The 47-year-old posed in front of a vulva-shaped flower arrangement on Tuesday, 21 January, at a special screening in Los Angeles of her new Netflix documentary series/infomercial The Goop Lab.

The serial lifestyle entrepreneur opted for a chic all-white ensemble that consisted of a flowing pair of slacks that flared at the bottom and a short crop top that flaunted her toned abs.

The actress and entrepreneur accessorised with a silver necklace and multiple bracelets, while parting her blonde locks down the middle.

Social media fans, many of whom have already been exposed to the actress’s endeavours to delve a bit further into the female anatomy while promoting her company, were affronted.

​The 21 January event in Los Angeles was screening part of the actress’ new series, set to premiere on 24 January, with Gwyneth hosting each of the six episodes, documenting her lifestyle company Goop.

Goop was launched as a "lifestyle brand" by Paltrow in September 2008.

What was conceived as a weekly e-mail newsletter providing “new age” advice, subsequently evolved into a lifestyle website, with Goop eventually branching out into e-commerce.

As it collaborated with fashion brands and hosted "wellness summits", Goop has faced criticism for marketing products and treatments with questionable medicinal value.

In 2017, Truth in Advertising filed a complaint with regulators in the state of California regarding over 50 health claims made by Goop, which resulted in a $125,000 settlement.

In 2019 Goop split with American publisher Conde Nast after the latter insisted that the proposed Goop magazine be fact-checked before being printed, prompting an affronted response from Paltrow, who lamented the “old-school” publishing rules that required statements to be checked for scientific accuracy.