Bollywood’s Saif Ali Khan Makes Fan Groove Once Again with 'Ole Ole' Hook Step

New Delhi (Sputnik): “Ole Ole”, a chartbuster by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, was featured in the 1994 Bollywood film “Yeh Dillagi” that starred such actors as Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kajol in the leading roles.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was once again seen dancing to a highly popular 1990s track, "Ole Ole", showing the original hook step move in its recreated version for his new film “Jawaani Jaaneman”.

The revamped version of “Ole Ole” called “Ole Ole 2.0”, was released on Wednesday and was composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Yash Narvekar.

It features Saif dancing in clubs with different girls and partying while taking his fans back to the era of 1990s with a glimpse of his original hook step move from his hit film "Yeh Dillagi" released in 1994.

“Jawaani Jaaneman” has been directed by Nitin Kakkar and marks the acting debut of actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewala. It also stars Tabu in the lead role and will hit screens on 31 January.

​Netizens couldn't hold back their excitement:

its been very well remade according to me — K A (@KA28618361) January 22, 2020

Pls jukebox 🙏😔 — Sonu Agarwal (@SonuAga8530827) January 22, 2020

Saif Ali khans ole ole is my faaav song , the old one is better than the new version but still nice — no name (@broquebx) January 22, 2020

The actor is currently playing a negative role in “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a 17th century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader. The film stars actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol in the lead roles.