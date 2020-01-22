Pamela Anderson Reveals Secret Marriage to Movie Mogul Jon Peters in Private Ceremony in Malibu

Anderson, 52, and Peters, 74, tied the knot after 30 years of knowing each other, going back-and-forth with their own lives yet rekindling their relationship in recent months while keeping it a secret.

Peters, who is known for having a 12-year affair with Barbra Streisand and who produced both the 1976 version of "A Star is Born" starring Streisand and the 2018 remake featuring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter that Anderson was the only woman he's had an interest in for nearly four decades.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” Peters tells THR. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but - for 35 years - I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild - in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

View this post on Instagram ❤️ happy life A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Jan 21, 2020 at 4:18am PST

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Jan 17, 2020 at 8:16pm PST

Anderson, in her statement to the outlet, described her new husband in a poem.

“Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood/ no one compares/ I love him deeply like family. His life used to scare me. So much for a girl like me. Now I’ve seen more of life and realize ..He’s been there all along. Never failed me/ I’m ready now and he's ready too/ We understand and respect each other/ We love each other without conditions/ I’m a lucky woman/ Proof God has a plan.”

It will be the fifth marriage for both of them. Anderson was formerly married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and twice to Rick Saloman. She was previously reported to have had an affair with French soccer star Adil Rami, whom she dumped in June 2019 after she accused him of abusing her.