'You Go Girl!': Netizens Cheer as Ivanka Trump Snubs CNN's Jim Acosta

While some social media users appeared to approve the way Ivanka Trump handled her encounter with Jim Acosta, others mockingly wondered how the correspondent might’ve reacted to that episode afterwards.

It seems CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta recently had a somewhat unsuccessful interaction with US President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka in Davos, if a video which recently emerged online is any indication.

The vid in question shows how Acosta approaches Ivanka to ask her for a comment regarding her father’s impeachment trial, but she appears to barely acknowledge his presence, let alone grace him with a response.

Ivanka Trump completely ignores CNN's Jim Acosta in Davos, Switzerland



pic.twitter.com/JaMzhCWPTX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) 21 января 2020 г.

​It wasn’t immediately clear, however, whether Ivanka shares her father’s attitude towards the broadcaster or she merely didn’t want to respond to that particular question.

As the video surfaced on social media, quite a few netizens appeared to appreciate Ivanka’s conduct.

Love it! Go @IvankaTrump!!

Give no legitimacy to the face of the #FakeNews 🤜 — TrumpLady-TN ⭐⭐⭐ (@wglady) 21 января 2020 г.

BREAKING: Most people completely ignore him. This is not news. — Be Pure (@HerbalGoddess) 21 января 2020 г.

@IvankaTrump looks right past @Acosta as he scrambles to keep up, gotta love it! — King Ad Rob (@kingadrob70) 21 января 2020 г.

Some even mockingly wondered how the reporter might’ve reacted to that snub.

Dear diary....

A beautiful blond lady ignored me. And she’s taller than I am! 😩 — sarah jacobs (@sjacobs1791) 21 января 2020 г.

Poor Jim. In a corner crying somewhere — Elizabeth Sollecito (@ElizabethSolle2) 21 января 2020 г.

Dear Diary: I was ignored. . — Lori Knight (@Yodaville60Lori) 21 января 2020 г.

News of this development comes as the impeachment trial against US President Donald Trump kicks off in Washington DC.

The US House of Representatives voted late last year to approve two articles of impeachment against Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

A preceding formal impeachment inquiry began over a whistleblower’s complaints about Trump allegedly trying to pressure Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating alleged activities of former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine for signs of corruption.