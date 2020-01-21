Trump Responds to Conor McGregor's 'Phenomenal President' Tweet, Congratulates Him on UFC Win

US President Donald Trump has responded to a tweet by Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor, who described him as a "phenomenal president", "possibly the USA greatest of all time".
Trump congratulated McGregor on his victory over Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas last week.
Congratulations on your big @UFC WIN! https://t.co/135dOECsEf— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2020
McGregor is back in the octagon after his 15-month suspension from the UFC over his involvement in a pub brawl in Dublin last year.
