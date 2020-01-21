Trump Responds to Conor McGregor's 'Phenomenal President' Tweet, Congratulates Him on UFC Win

On 18 January, the famous Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone, marking his comeback to the octagon after a 15-month suspension.

US President Donald Trump has responded to a tweet by Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor, who described him as a "phenomenal president", "possibly the USA greatest of all time".

Trump congratulated McGregor on his victory over Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas last week.

