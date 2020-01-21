Loud and Clear: Netizens Claim Wendy Williams Farted On Air, Mock Her Online

It seems that popular American media personality Wendy Williams recently managed to create quite a blast on social media due to a peculiar incident that occurred during her show last week.
As Williams was talking with football player Odell Beckham Jr. who was accused of slapping a police officer on the butt after a game, a number of viewers became convinced that she farted, and proceeded to have a field day online.
Wendy Williams really farted on live TV.— Psyflop (@RandyEmillio) 19 января 2020 г.
I am unable. pic.twitter.com/rZBLijgauZ
It was long and squeaky! pic.twitter.com/ajPOZl3QTZ— Kristen Snider (@Mamaofdogs) 21 января 2020 г.
Hey, who hasn't farted in public? At least TVs don't yet have odours.— Socrates George Kazolias (@KazoliasG) 19 января 2020 г.
Been waiting to use this video 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AdXuFht2Lw— BORN CHASING MAFIA (@ManLike_Tee) 20 января 2020 г.
A number of netizens quipped about how those present at the studio might have reacted.
Sound technician hear this: pic.twitter.com/WKbrNXWn72— Alexander Mattias Pezoa (@AlexanderPezoa) 19 января 2020 г.
The audience when they smell it... pic.twitter.com/eiMlfq7oj1— MpyrONE (@OneMpyr) 20 января 2020 г.
Some, however, urged people not to blow the whole thing out of proportion.
Grow up.passing gas is a normal body function. Keeping it in causes more problems that farting. There's more to life than sniffing other people's comfort zone & telling the world about it.— Marilyn Yvonne (King) Nowak (@mernino2k2) 19 января 2020 г.
Omg so what get over it— That one girl (@april_orzio) 19 января 2020 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)