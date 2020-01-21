Loud and Clear: Netizens Claim Wendy Williams Farted On Air, Mock Her Online

While quite a few social media users went on to crack fart jokes, some urged people not to blow the whole thing out of all proportion.

It seems that popular American media personality Wendy Williams recently managed to create quite a blast on social media due to a peculiar incident that occurred during her show last week.

As Williams was talking with football player Odell Beckham Jr. who was accused of slapping a police officer on the butt after a game, a number of viewers became convinced that she farted, and proceeded to have a field day online.

Wendy Williams really farted on live TV.



I am unable. pic.twitter.com/rZBLijgauZ — Psyflop (@RandyEmillio) 19 января 2020 г.

It was long and squeaky! pic.twitter.com/ajPOZl3QTZ — Kristen Snider (@Mamaofdogs) 21 января 2020 г.

Hey, who hasn't farted in public? At least TVs don't yet have odours. — Socrates George Kazolias (@KazoliasG) 19 января 2020 г.

Been waiting to use this video 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AdXuFht2Lw — BORN CHASING MAFIA (@ManLike_Tee) 20 января 2020 г.

A number of netizens quipped about how those present at the studio might have reacted.

Sound technician hear this: pic.twitter.com/WKbrNXWn72 — Alexander Mattias Pezoa (@AlexanderPezoa) 19 января 2020 г.

The audience when they smell it... pic.twitter.com/eiMlfq7oj1 — MpyrONE (@OneMpyr) 20 января 2020 г.

Some, however, urged people not to blow the whole thing out of proportion.

Grow up.passing gas is a normal body function. Keeping it in causes more problems that farting. There's more to life than sniffing other people's comfort zone & telling the world about it. — Marilyn Yvonne (King) Nowak (@mernino2k2) 19 января 2020 г.