Where Can I Put My Trunk? Elephant Found Strolling Through Sri Lankan Hotel – Video

The elephant named Natta Kota appeared to be confused after wandering into a hotel in Sri Lanka.
The sneaky elephant tip-toed into the hotel but poked a member of staff or two with his swinging trunk.
In the video clip, the inquisitive elephant can be seen almost touching the roof of the hotel.
— Upuli 🇱🇰 (@upidaisy) January 19, 2020
However, it is still a mystery how the enormous jumbo got into the hotel. In the clip, it can also be seen standing near the staircase.
The video clip was loved by Twitter users, who shared some cheeky comments on the video.
— Christina Murphy (@murphystina) January 19, 2020
— Zin ✨ (@Z_Sin) January 19, 2020
A Twitter user also said that the elephant is a regular visitor to the hotel.
— A Modern Adventure (@AMAeveryday) January 19, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)