‘He’s in Deep S**t’: Football Fan's ‘Sheepish’ Reaction to Being Caught on Kissing Cam Goes Viral

A football fan’s response after being caught kissing a woman on the main screen during a game in Guayaquil between Ecuador’s Barcelona Sporting and Delfin on Sunday has gone viral, being viewed more than 19.4 million times.

Twitter fans have swooped in on a viral video of a football fan looking somewhat nervous or sheepish after realising he had been captured kissing a woman on the main screen during a game.

When you kiss your side chick and realize your marriage is over cuz you're on camera 😂😂😂



pic.twitter.com/JaETF4sYhD — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) January 19, 2020

​The fan, attending a match in Guayaquil that pitted Ecuador’s Barcelona Sporting, currently playing in the Ecuadorian Serie A, against Delfin, could be seen awkwardly removing his arm from around the woman after he kissed her and looked up to see the camera homing in on them and broadcasting their lip-locked images on the big screen. Both the man and the woman appeared to sport straight faces and gave off a guilty vibe.

The awkwardness suggested it wasn’t the couple’s intention to have their kiss broadcast for everyone to see.

Within hours of being posted, the clip had been viewed more than 19.4million times.

Twitter users immediately supposed the fellow was in “deep trouble”.

Just some dude clearly busted kissing his side chick 😂 — Cookie (@SeanCooke83) January 19, 2020

​Many agreed, saying the man looked "nervous" and "sheepish".

That’s the look i give when i’ve been caught eaten another Samosa, when the missus explicitly told me it’s for guests — Immy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇰🇵🇸 ☪️ (@ImzMK1) January 19, 2020

Can you not see I am consoling a fellow fan 🤣🤣👏👏🙋🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3j1l1RGmie — Karl Hills (@hillskarl1) January 19, 2020

A friend of my uncle did this once. Took his not-wife to Wimbledon. Failing to take into account two key factors. A)The blanket BBC tv coverage and B) his wife's love of tennis. Amazingly he and wife are still together. New balls please! — Joseph Pujol (@EdmundDuffy) January 19, 2020

He obviously wanted to court someone else. — Matt Grant 🇪🇺 (@mattgrant) January 20, 2020

Yup. He’s a dead man pic.twitter.com/jH9O2c3Y7H — Steph Rosales (@stephrosales20) January 20, 2020

Apparently married. A bit of a weird reaction, but people are weird. — Joe Schmo (@joeschmoagogo) January 19, 2020

There's a good chance his wife isn't interested in football and she won't see it. pic.twitter.com/nbd6egymUY — Chez Ally 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🎗 (@chezally) January 19, 2020

​Some seemed to think the video was in reverse.

Videos in reverse mate!! Lol — Josh M (@MUFCJosh401) January 19, 2020

​However, other fans disagreed with this suggestion.

Would be some impressive moonwalking from the two fellas in front of him — Tez (@tezwetters) January 19, 2020

​