Excitement Building Among Netizens After Big B Turns Coach for his Next Film

One of his upcoming projects is “Jhund”, the first poster of which was shared by Amitabh on his social media page, generating curiosity amongst his fans who can’t wait for the film to hit cinema screens.
T 3415 - JHUND ... झुंड !! ... JHUND ... झुंड !!#Jhund@Nagrajmanjule— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 20, 2020
The film is directed by Nagraj Manjule who has previously made movies like “Fandry”, and “Sairat” with young Bollywood stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.
Amitabh would be seen playing the role of a coach in “Jhund” , a film that is reportedly based on the life of Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse. In the poster, one can see the actor with a football, which has caused excitement among social media users.
Netizens are calling the poster “Killer”
Amazing poster sir....— Sաɛta Pʀasad ɛғ™ (@SwetaLoveAB) January 20, 2020
Love it... ❤
Can't wait #Jhund
All the very best sir 👍👍👍❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/B785nEHixa
Wowwww...... Poster is killer🔥🔥🔥 #IStandByAsim @SrBachchan— Abhishek Pandey (@Abhiabh57818430) January 20, 2020
Others are eagerly awaiting the film
Eagerly waiting Sir... #Bachchan2020 #Jhund #GulaboSitabo #Chehre #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/TOaCcR5PEm— Rahul Sen EF (@rahul1021986) January 20, 2020
Sir release date I am waiting— jalaj sharma (@jalajsh55153645) January 20, 2020
One social media user enquired about the “confusion on release of this film” and asked the actor to clear it up and the actor replied saying that there was “no confusion”.
When this film will release sir, there is some confusion on release of this film pl clear it 🙏🙏 https://t.co/AHSEQJy6Sz— Aashish Palod (@aspalod) January 20, 2020
no confusion on release date .. wait till tomorrow https://t.co/GWSxlZeNxJ— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 20, 2020
